Buy This: 7 Fuzzy Bucket Hats to Channel Your Inner Aaliyah

Images, clockwise from top left: courtesy of Urban Outfitters; Walmart; Revolve; Frwd.

It’s safe to say that Aaliyah is truly the It girl blueprint. Her style was top-tier. Just about every look the late star wore in the nineties and early aughts has circled back and been adopted by Gen Z. Now we can add the fuzzy bucket hat.

No doubt Aaliyah gave a little style inspo to fashion mogul and mommy to be Rihanna, who’s been spotted rocking a vibrantly colored topper. The fuzz hat, which comes in various prints and colors, is cute and cozy— which comes in handy when you’re trying to flex but still need to guard against the elements.

Below, we’ve rounded up seven bucket hats to add some Aaliyah swag to your wardrobe, too. Also, check out a few pics of Baby Girl and her best friend, rapper Missy Elliott.

Rihanna steps out in a green version. Image: Pierre Suu for Getty Images.
Image: courtesy of Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters Roxxi Faux Fur Bucket Hat, $29, urbanoutfitters.com
Image: courtesy of Apparis.

Apparis Amara Bucket Hat, $62, apparis.com 
Image: courtesy of Walmart.

Barka Ave Faux Fur Bucket Hat , $20, walmart.com
Image: courtesy of Revolve.

Adrienne Landau Faux Fur Bucket Hat, $65, revolve.com
Image: courtesy of etsy.com.

OffMy Head Hats Faux Fur Bucket Hat, $31, etsy.com.
Image: courtesy of Farfetch.

Stand Studio Wera Faux Fur Bucket Hat, $90, farfetch.com 
Image: courtesy of Frwd.

Clyde Faux Fur Bucket Hat, $266, fwrd.com

