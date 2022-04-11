Buy This: 7 Stylish Festival Shoes to Grab Now

Festival season is upon us. And these outdoor venues with dirt terrains are not the place to wear your strappy 5-inch stiletto heels while you stand all day or push your way through masses of people to vibe out to your favorite musical artists. But that doesn’t mean you can’t be stylish while you’re also being comfy and footwear sensible. If you’re heading to New York’s Governors Island’s festies in June, slip on a chic pair of Dr. Martens rock-star clompers as you glamp around in the mud. If heading to Coachella, Sorel futuristic-looking sporty slides or a great way to showoff your fastidious pedi while swifting the crowds. Below, we’ve curated a selection of sandals, boots and sneakers to fit every festival style.