Buy This: 9 Cool Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Bae

Valentine's Day gifts
Image: ljubaphoto for Getty Images.

It’s that time again to show some extra love to your special someone. For some, choosing the right restaurant, music, and outfit for the occasion might be easy. Finding the right present? Not so much. It’s especially tricky if your bae hasn’t thrown out any hints.

We suggest that the best way to proceed is to simply go back to the classics. Accessories, scents, and jewelry are always a sure-fire thing.

From Tom Ford‘s cheeky perfume set to a beautiful Ten Wild necklace that she can wear close to her heart, here are 9 V-day gifts you can’t go wrong with.

Image: courtesy of Ten Wilde.

Ten Wilde Puffed Heart Necklace, $65, tenwilde.com
Image: courtesy of Net-a-Porter.

Skims Cozy Knit Bouclé Robe, $128, net-a-porter.com 
Image: Tom Ford.

Tom Ford Lost Cherry Eau de Parfum Gift Set, $368, macys.com
Image: courtesy of Nordstrom.

Nordstrom Washable Silk Pajamas, $179, nordstrom.com 
Image: courtesy of Dermstore.

Foreo Luna 3 for Sensitive Skin, $199, dermstore.com
Image: courtesy of Matches Fashion.

Burberry Icon-Stripe Bi-Colour Cotton and Cashmere Gloves, $260, matchesfashion.com
Image: courtesy of Black Fashion Fair.

BFF: Homage Year Ova Mini Manifestation Bag, $200, blackfashionfair.org
Image: courtesy of Theophilio.

Theophilio Ruched Tank Dress, $205, theophilio.com
Image: courtesy of Etsy.

Jetts Jewelers Women Jewelry Organizer Box, $60, etsy.com

