Pact, the 100% organic cotton apparel and home company, has launched a new quilted comforter. The medium-weight comforter is made to be used as a stand-alone cover in the summer and makes for a good extra layer in the winter. Available in both white and charcoal it comes in different sizes for twin, full, queen, and king size beds and retails for $240.

Pact Quilted Comforter, $240, wearpact.com