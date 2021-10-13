|Howard University Students Stage Sit-In Over Housing Conditions and Board Representation|EBONY Exclusive: Ashanti Talks ‘Honey Girls’ and Pursuing Passions Outside of Music|HBCU Homecomings Bring Out the Best in Tailgate Fashions|Living in the Now: One Woman’s Inspiring Journey with Metastatic Breast Cancer|Kaepernick’s New Book Advocates for the End of Policing and Imprisonment|Formerly Incarcerated Individuals Make Inroads in Tech|Buy This: Joseph Cheatham’s Yasaf Lit Candles Are the Perfect Smell Good Accessory for Your Home|Raider’s Coach Jon Gruden’s Cultural Cluelessness Gets Him Axed—Who’s Next?|EBONY Rundown: Department of Education Announces Overhaul of Loan Forgiveness Program, La La Anthony Breaks Silence on Divorce, and More|Jon Gruden Resigns As Raiders Head Coach After Racist, Homophobic, Misogynistic Emails Surface

Image: courtesy of Yasaf, Lit
Howard University alum Joseph Cheatham eco-conscious candle collection—Yasaf, Lit— is, well, kind of lit. 

The word Yasaf, which means “he will add,” is derived from the Hebrew origin of Cheatham’s first name, Joseph. The sustainable candles are composed of cruelty-free fragrances, eco-friendly wooden wicks, and vegan ingredients. Having had an affinity for fragranced items, Cheatham had the idea to start the candle line during the pandemic. Due to quarantine restrictions during that period, he had to produce his collection from the comfort of his own at home. He self-taught himself the candle making process by watching a few Youtube tutorials. “You really don’t know if you like something until you try it, and ultimately I fell in love with candle-making,” says the candle maker.

Yasaf,Lit candles retail for $48 individually and for $120 for a bundle of 3 and are available at yasaflit.com.


Yasaf, Lit J’ARMM Candle, $48, yasaflit.com
Yasaf, Lit N’Side Candle, $48, yasaflit.com
Yasaf, Lit Essex Candle, $48, yasaflit.com
Yasaf, Lit Twenty 8 Candle, $48, yasaflit.com
