Buy This: The 8 Best Sustainable Shoe Brands for Men and Women

There’s something about the words “sustainable footwear” that takes your mind to those grungy, ugly shoes that crunchy hippies used to wear. Nothing could be further from the truth. Just because something is labeled as sustainable does not mean that is not fashion-conscious.
Sustainable and eco-friendly footwear come in various styles, colors, and materials. The fact of the matter is we all need to do our part to be more sustainable and help heal the Earth. While recycling your paper and plastic trash is one part of the mission, but lets take it up a notch and start shopping sustainably with our clothing and shoes. Contemporary footwear companies are using materials like vegan leather, recycled fibers and recycled plastics to create their stylish designs.
If you’re in the market to step your shoe game up, we’ve rounded up 8 chic eco-friendly shoes from boots to sneakers for men and women.