Buy This: The 8 Best Sustainable Shoe Brands for Men and Women

Della Terra _boot
Image: courtesy of Della Terra.


There’s something about the words “sustainable footwear” that takes your mind to those grungy, ugly shoes that crunchy hippies used to wear. Nothing could be further from the truth. Just because something is labeled as sustainable does not mean that is not fashion-conscious.

Sustainable and eco-friendly footwear come in various styles, colors, and materials. The fact of the matter is we all need to do our part to be more sustainable and help heal the Earth. While recycling your paper and plastic trash is one part of the mission, but lets take it up a notch and start shopping sustainably with our clothing and shoes. Contemporary footwear companies are using materials like vegan leather, recycled fibers and recycled plastics to create their stylish designs.

If you’re in the market to step your shoe game up, we’ve rounded up 8 chic eco-friendly shoes from boots to sneakers for men and women.

Image: courtesy of Della Terra.

Della Terra Jasper marble vegan square-toe heeled ankle boot, $224, dellaterra.com

Minimizing chemicals to fight climate change Della Terra uses vegan materials and conserves its water and energy usage. It’s packaging is made out of 100% post-consumer recycled goods.

Image: courtesy of Veja .

Veja Urca Sneakers, $150, veja-store.com

The unisex line Veja reuses recycled plastic bottles and cotton from textile industry cuttings and recycled polyester to create their comfortable and fun sneakers.
Image: courtesy of Reike Nen.

Reike Nen Leaf Ankle Flip-Flop Sandals, $380, reikenen.com

Using a made-to-order process in their sample development factory, Reike Nen has reduced waste and unsold stock to make their development more environmentally conscious. The brand has expanded into plant-based leather and recyclable packaging.
Image: courtesy of Lane Eight

Lane Eight Men’s Trainer AD 1 Sneakers, $130, laneeight.com

Constructed of vegan fibers, recycled fibers and recycled plastic in addition to its shoe boxes being made from post-consumer recycled materials, and have partnered with Invisible Company to include biodegradable, water-soluble mailer bags.
Image: courtesy of Bhava.

Bhava Bianca Mule, $199, bhavastudio.com

Bhava is has always been an animal-free brand and does not use leather. Its shoes are created from Italian vegan leathers that do not contain aromatic amines, PCP, formaldehyde, PVC, phthalates, azo-dyes, or chrome. It’s chic footwear that’s good for the environment.
Image: courtesy of Californians Footwear.

Californians Footwear Slater Sandals, $169, californiansfootwear.com

These stylish men’s sandals but made using 100% recycled shoe boxes, water-based inks that are less harsh on the environment, and repurposing leftover materials.
Image: courtesy of Naturalizer.

Tracy Reese for Naturalizer Sunflower Dress Slide, $148, naturalizer.com

Designed by Black fashion designer Tracy Reese for her capsule collection of sustainable shoes with Naturalizer, the footwear is made up of sustainable yarns and 100% recycled plastic insoles, responsibly sourced linings from Leather Working Group factories and recycled materials used in box packaging.
Image: courtesy of Converse.

Converse Chuck 70 Sneakers, $85, converse.com

This Converse shoe looks and feels like the classic sneaker was created 100% recycled rPET canvas.


