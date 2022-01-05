|Buy This: Tropic Isle Living’s New Gel Will Hold You Down and Revive Your Snatched Edges|Antonio Brown’s Immense Talent Is No Longer Worth the Immense Headache|Director Nicole Sylvester’s Debut Film ‘Maya & Her Lover’ Released on All Digital Platforms|Maxine McNair, the Last Living Parent of a Child Killed in the 1963 Birmingham Church Bombing, Passes Away at 93|Rep. Bobby Rush to Retire After 30 Years in Congress|Wife of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ Hero Paul Rusesabagina Calling on U.S. Intervention for His Freedom|Haitian Prime Minister Escapes Weekend Assassination Attempt|7 Cool Bags for the Stylish Guy|Letitia James Subpoenas Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. in Probe of Trump Organization|Adapt a Body and Sex Positive Mindset to Power Through 2022

Image: Delmaine Donson for Getty Images

Bronx-based hair care brand Tropic Isle Living has introduced 5N1 Loc Down Gel and we’re ecstatic! Founded in 1992 by Michael Anthony Hines and Lois Reid-Hines, Tropic Isle Living is known for pioneering natural hair care products. The company’s latest offering, which is alcohol-free, ensures maximum control while nourishing the hair.

Designed for styling waves, locs, twists, braids, and edges, 5N1 also helps with hair growth. Carefully formulated with pure Jamaican black castor oil— sourced from castor beans from family-owned farms in Jamaica—and aloe vera, the gel provides lasting hold and shine without buildup or stickiness. 

“For the last 30 years, we have been honored to help people across the world—and across all hair types—enjoy healthier, stronger, and thicker hair through powerful and nourishing plant-based products,” says Reid-Hines. “With the introduction of our first styling gel, we are now proving that a product designed to provide hold and control can actually be good for your hair.”  

Image: courtesy of Tropic Isle Living

Tropic Isle Living Jamaican Black Castor Oil 5 n 1 Loc Down Gel, $22, tropicisleliving.com

