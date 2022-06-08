|Cardi B and Reebok Are Back With the Release of Their Enchanted Collection|Ludacris Discusses His New Children’s Book and the Strong Bond Between Girls and Their Dads|Gucci Collaborates With Oura Ring to Design a Sleek Wellness Tracker|Lessons in Love: A Mother Supports Her Son When He Comes Out in College|Off-White Drops New Home Decor Collection Inspired by Virgil Abloh’s Final Designs|Federal Judge Rejects Louisiana Congressional Map, Calling it ‘Racial Gerrymander’|Black Fathers of TV: Sitcom Dads We Love|Gabrielle Union Inks Deal With BET Studios|Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner to Host 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards|Happy Birthday, Prince! Wendy & Lisa of Prince and the Revolution on His Genius

Cardi B and Reebok Are Back With the Release of Their Enchanted Collection

cardi_b
Cardi B. Image: courtesy of Reebok
Rapper, fashion girl and all-out social media phenomenon Cardi B and Reebok are back with another collaboration. This time around it’s the “Let Me Be…Enchanted” collection. The line’s name was inspired by the philosophy of “living in an enchanted, euphoric state and bringing the legendary artists’ intensity and energy to this new range of footwear and apparel.”

The collection will be split into two parts with separate drop dates starting June 17th. The first drop will include a vibrant faux fur in bright ultra berry colorway that emulates Cardi’s larger-than-life personality.as well as the leather Cardi B v2 sneaker in the same berry hue. The freestyle hi Cardi will be released in three shades—quartz glow, lilac frog and footwear white.  Sizing is unisex, ranging from 2XS to 2XL. Prices retail up to $300. The collection can be bought at reebok.com

cardi_b
Image: courtesy of Reebok
Image: courtesy of Reebok

Reebok Cardi B Leather v2 Sneakers, $110, reebok.com
Image: courtesy of Reebok

Reebok Cardi B Freestyle Hi Sneakers, $90, reebok.com
Image: courtesy of Reebok

Reebok Cardi B Freestyle Hi Sneakers, $90, reebok.com
Image: courtesy of Reebok

Reebok Cardi B Freestyle Hi Sneakers, $90, reebok.com
