Cardi B and Reebok Are Back With the Release of Their Enchanted Collection

Rapper, fashion girl and all-out social media phenomenon Cardi B and Reebok are back with another collaboration. This time around it’s the “Let Me Be…Enchanted” collection. The line’s name was inspired by the philosophy of “living in an enchanted, euphoric state and bringing the legendary artists’ intensity and energy to this new range of footwear and apparel.”

The collection will be split into two parts with separate drop dates starting June 17th. The first drop will include a vibrant faux fur in bright ultra berry colorway that emulates Cardi’s larger-than-life personality.as well as the leather Cardi B v2 sneaker in the same berry hue. The freestyle hi Cardi will be released in three shades—quartz glow, lilac frog and footwear white. Sizing is unisex, ranging from 2XS to 2XL. Prices retail up to $300. The collection can be bought at reebok.com.

Image: courtesy of Reebok

Image: courtesy of Reebok



Reebok Cardi B Leather v2 Sneakers, $110, reebok.com

Image: courtesy of Reebok



Reebok Cardi B Freestyle Hi Sneakers, $90, reebok.com

Image: courtesy of Reebok



Reebok Cardi B Freestyle Hi Sneakers, $90, reebok.com