Cardi B and Reebok Are Back With Another Drop Just in Time for the New Year

Reebok and Cardi B are at it again with their second drop of the “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime” capsule collection—inspired by Cardi’s hometown of NYC and its nightlife. With the first drop being massively successful the brand thought it would be a great idea to team up on another iteration. The collab introduces a sleek metallic Cardi B classic leather sneaker along with new apparel.

“These pieces are easy to wear from the street to the club while still letting you feel comfortable, confident, and unique. I promise you’ll be feeling like the best version of yourself when you have these pieces on!” said Cardi. “Nighttime in my hometown of New York is such a beautiful, magical experience, and I’m happy to see this magic come to life with my latest Reebok collection.”

The size-inclusive collection—up to 4X—captures Cardi’s vibrant personality in a range of tight-fitted crops to oversized cargo pants to fit any hustler lifestyle. The collection also features a variety of footwear in children’s sizes. Prices range up to $110 and the line can be copped at reebok.com.

Image: courtesy of Reebok