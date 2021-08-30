Chanté Moore Talks Secrets of Ageless Appearance and Ambi’s Next Great Voice Competition

Chanté Moore is clearly aging backward. While it’s easy to assume that an elaborate beauty routine can be credited for her youthful appearance, the R&B diva says that she keeps it simple. EBONY had the opportunity to chat with the ageless singer about her beauty routine, being a judge for Ambi’s Next Great Voice competition, and her appearance on the new season of First Wives Club.

EBONY: Tell us about your partnership with Ambi and the Next Great Voice competition.

Chanté Moore: This has been an exciting opportunity for me. I have been a longtime fan of Ambi so being approached to judge the Next Great Voice competition for the brand was a big honor. I, along with judges Amara La Negra and Avery Wilson have been chosen to review the contestants and to discover new talent.

The brand provides products that remedy common skincare problems that make people feel better about themselves and their appearance. I feel like my music does the same thing. When I write or sing a song, I want people to hear it and feel better about themselves and their situations.

Can you share exactly how the competition works? So far, what has the experience been like serving as a judge for the competition?

Our first round of judging was on August 10 on Instagram Live and it was incredible. It was so nice to see so many young, talented people putting themselves out there and showcasing their talents. We had the opportunity to listen to people with different voices and vocal styles and it was great to see them step up with so much confidence and charisma right away. The contestants originally had to upload a video of themselves singing the new “Ambi Beautiful” jingle to be entered into the contest. After the submission process, Ambi chose 10 contestants to go on to the next round and allowed customers to vote for the top 6 contestants. Over a four-week period, the top 6 compete via Instagram Live, two at a time in a head-to-head battle, to make it to the final round. On August 25th, my fellow judges and I chose the final winner on Instagram Live who won a grand prize of $5,000. It was exciting to hear how the finalists put their own spin on the jingle.

What does your skincare routine look like these days?

I typically like to keep things simple. I like products that provide hydration to keep my skin nice and plump. Currently, I’m loving the Ambi Even & Clear Eye Serum because it goes on smooth and it leaves my eyes feeling refreshed and moisturized all day. For my body, I often use the Ambi Soft & Even Creamy Oil Lotion. It is my holy grail! It leaves my skin glowing and moisturized without a sticky residue.

Do you have any specific skincare practices that you believe have contributed to your ageless appearance?

Washing my face every night is non-negotiable for me, especially after a show or a photo shoot. Removing makeup is a must. I’m a big fan of using a facial steamer to minimize my pores. I steam my face just about every night. My skin type is combination so I exfoliate a few times a week and I use a toner like Ambi’s Intense Clarifying Toner.

What can you tell us about your experience filming season two of “First Wives Club”?

It was so much fun singing and doing choreography with powerhouse voices Deborah Cox, Kelly Price, and Shanice Wilson. The cast members, Jill Scott, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Michelle Buteau, and Essence Atkins were so kind and amazing to work with.