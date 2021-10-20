Charles Harbison and Banana Republic Come Together to Launch a Sustainable Clothing Collection

Banana Republic and Charles Harbison have launched a limited-edition sustainable collection—BR x Harbison—which was made possible through Harlem’s Fashion Row. The designer won the HFR x Banana Republic’s design competition last year. This is a full-circle moment for Harbison as he worked in a Banana Republic store while in college in Charlotte, N.C.

The former architect started his fashion career in 2013 with the launch of his own collection, Harbison Studios. His collection with Banana Republic is inspired by the matriarchs in his life—strong and confident Black women. Inspired by the idea of the modern heirloom, Harbison, in this collab, explores themes of mentorship and legacy to understand the innate power of interpersonal connection.

“Banana Republic is proud to support and partner with Harlem’s Fashion Row, an organization working to provide a long-awaited solution to the fashion industry’s struggle with diversity and equity and dedicated to created opportunities for BIPOC designers. Harbison x Banana Republic’s collection demonstrates how brands can build authentic partnerships that help build a better tomorrow for people and the planet,” said a statement obtained by EBONY.

Created using organic materials and natural dyes, the bold, colorful collection is size-inclusive and includes a range of balloon sleeve tops, smocked apron dresses, leisure suits and more. The consciously-designed collection will focus on limited water production throughout the design and manufacturing process.

Prices start at $99 and go up to $548 for a color-block woo/cashmere coat. The collection can be purchased at bananarepublic.gap.com

Image: courtesy of BR x Harbison

Image: courtesy of BR x Harbison

Image: courtesy of BR x Harbison