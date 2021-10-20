|Biden Administration Seeks to Create Strong ‘Cycle of Wealth’ for Black Americans With Build Back Better Plan|White House Sets Record Straight on HBCU Funding|Montgomery Honors Matriarchs of Reproductive Medicine With Monument|Charles Harbison and Banana Republic Come Together to Launch a Sustainable Clothing Collection|Wayne Brady to Host Ebony’s Power 100 Awards Gala|The Body of Christina Nance Has Been Found in an Unoccupied Police Van|Instagram’s The Darkest Hue Addresses The Nuances of Colorism Within Our Community|Remy Ma Talks Finding Redemption in Her Film Debut|Buy This: 5 Red Lipsticks from Black-Owned Brands to Rock This Fall|Beyoncé and Peloton Announce Social Impact Partnership to Benefit HBCUs

Charles Harbison and Banana Republic Come Together to Launch a Sustainable Clothing Collection

Image: courtesy of Harbison
Image: courtesy of BR x Harbison

Banana Republic and Charles Harbison have launched a limited-edition sustainable collection—BR x Harbison—which was made possible through Harlem’s Fashion Row. The designer won the HFR x Banana Republic’s design competition last year. This is a full-circle moment for Harbison as he worked in a Banana Republic store while in college in Charlotte, N.C.

The former architect started his fashion career in 2013 with the launch of his own collection, Harbison Studios. His collection with Banana Republic is inspired by the matriarchs in his life—strong and confident Black women. Inspired by the idea of the modern heirloom, Harbison, in this collab, explores themes of mentorship and legacy to understand the innate power of interpersonal connection.

“Banana Republic is proud to support and partner with Harlem’s Fashion Row, an organization working to provide a long-awaited solution to the fashion industry’s struggle with diversity and equity and dedicated to created opportunities for BIPOC designers. Harbison x Banana Republic’s collection demonstrates how brands can build authentic partnerships that help build a better tomorrow for people and the planet,” said a statement obtained by EBONY.

Created using organic materials and natural dyes, the bold, colorful collection is size-inclusive and includes a range of balloon sleeve tops, smocked apron dresses, leisure suits and more. The consciously-designed collection will focus on limited water production throughout the design and manufacturing process.

Prices start at $99 and go up to $548 for a color-block woo/cashmere coat. The collection can be purchased at bananarepublic.gap.com

Image: courtesy of BR x Harbison
Image: courtesy of BR x Harbison
Image: courtesy of BR x Harbison
Image: courtesy of BR x Harbison
