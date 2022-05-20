|Watch Now: EBONY’s Teen Legislative Summit Highlights Young Voices Who Are Doing the Work|Check Out Louis Vuitton’s New Air Force 1s Designed by Virgil Abloh at Its Brooklyn Exhibition and Cop Yourself a Pair in Early June|The Block Is Hot: HBCU Graduation Style|Wells Fargo Allegedly Held Fake Job Interviews for Minority Candidates|Ben Crump Has Pledged to Sue All Accomplices in the Buffalo Mass Shooting|Michell Clark Creates Daily, Motivational Affirmations to Uplift and Empower His Audience|Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. Arrested for Grand Theft of Luxury Watch|“Top Chef” Star Gregory Gourdet Spotlights Haitian Cuisine With New Restaurant ‘Kann’ Opening This Summer|Tiffany Haddish Releases Her First Children’s Book, ‘Layla, the Last Black Unicorn’|Catch EBONY’s ‘Teen Legislative Summit: Our Young Black Leaders’ Tonight

Check Out Louis Vuitton’s New Air Force 1s Designed by Virgil Abloh at Its Brooklyn Exhibition and Cop Yourself a Pair in Early June

louis_vuitton
Image: courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Are you ready? On June 9th, Louis Vuitton will be releasing 9 new editions of the Nike Air Force 1 designed by the late Virgil Abloh

We first saw the sneakers on the feet of models in the spring/summer 2022 men’s runway show. Members of the LV maison’s community will get first dibs on ordering the trainers through Louis Vuitton digital avenues. Fans and curious minds will be able to view the 47 editions of the Air Force 1 imagined by Virgil Abloh at a public exhibit to in Brooklyn, New York from May 20-May 31, 2022. Louis Vuitton is also supporting the Brooklyn sneaker exhibit with special art installations throughout the city. 

The newly-released Air Force 1’s will retail for $2,638 for the mid-tops and $2,110 for the low-tops. They can be purchased at select Louis Vuitton stores worldwide. Peep the collection, below.

 

Image: courtesy of Louis Vuitton

White low-top in Monogram embossed plain calf leather.
Image: courtesy of Louis Vuitton

White and Team Royal Blue low-top in a trompe-l’oeil canvas executed in printed monogram leather and monogram embossed calf leather.
Image: courtesy of Louis Vuitton

White mid-top in Monogram embossed plain calf leather.
Image: courtesy of Louis Vuitton

White and comet red low-top in a trompe-l’oeil canvas executed in printed monogram leather and monogram embossed calf leather.
Image: courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Sail and multi-color mid-top in Damier leather with an Azur graffiti print.
Image: courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Silver and multi-color patchwork low-top in monogram embossed calf suede and monogram embossed metallic canvas.
Image: courtesy of Louis Vuitton

White and gym green low-top in a trompe-l’oeil canvas executed in printed monogram leather and monogram embossed calf leather.
Image: courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Black low-top in monogram embossed calf suede.
Image: courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Gold low-top in monogram embossed metallic canvas.
