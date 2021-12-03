Check Out Suzy Black NYC, the Black-Owned Luxury Lingerie Brand Bringing Sexy to All Sizes

For far too long, Black bodies have been deprived of access to luxury. But in all realness, we deserve to experience it every single day. Representation in spaces of luxury, whether it be travel, cars, or even intimates, is still minimal in 2021. This reality was not lost on Diondra M. Julian, who could not simply accept not seeing herself or her mother represented in the luxury intimates space. “In my last semester of college, as my mom packed me off to an internship in NYC, she handed me a box filled with lingerie she’d taken time to collect just for me—silk camisoles, vintage pinafores, lacy gowns—she presented it and simply said this should get you started.” For decades, out-of-touch retail advertisements and outdated societal pressures have upheld the notion that “bombshells” only come in one variation. Out of this failure from the intimates industry, Suzy Black NYC, a luxury intimate, lounge & resort brand was born, Julian decided to change the game herself.

With 18 years of dynamic expertise working for numerous fashion brands within the New York garment industry—such as Diane Von Furstenberg, Elizabeth & James, Halston, DKNY and Mara Hoffman—overseeing teams of pattern-makers and technical designers, Julian stepped out on faith to launch her own brand, Suzy Black NYC. Since its inception in October 2014, the label has grown to include extended sizing for “dreamgirls” of all sizes.

Under Julian’s visionary leadership, Suzy Black NYC has stayed committed to creating sexy garments that not only make women look good but also feel good as they “sleep pretty.” Made directly in the New York Garment district, each piece is a part of an ethical production process that prioritizes fair trade agreements and sustainability. The team at Suzy Black NYC believes that “fashion represents economic power, and we are proud of the impact that our local production partnerships have made within the NY garment district through the employ of local artisans, pattern makers, and factories and the application of fair market wage.”

Bestsellers of Suzy Black NYC include the Renda sleep shirt, the Ashlie bodysuit, and the Madison romper. Prices range up to $795 and the piece can be purchased at suzyblacknyc.com.

Suzy Black NYC Rose & Jackie Set, $176, suzyblacknyc.com

Suzy Black NYC Martine Bodysuit, $158, suzyblacknyc.com

