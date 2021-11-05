|Check Out The Folklore’s Latest Fall Campaign|Bit of Denim is Adding Home Decor to Its Mix|Jill Scott Talks About the Reimagining of ‘Highway to Heaven’|Regina Hall Discusses Her Latest Investment in Clean Medicine|Jay-Z’s Team Roc and Reform Alliance to Host a Job Fair in New York City|Chance the Rapper Speaks About the Mental Health Struggles of Black Men|EBONY Rundown: 1 Black Juror Selected in Ahmaud Arbery Trial, Minneapolis Votes Against Replacing Police Department, and More|Tiffany & Co.’s Countdown to Christmas Featuring the Work of Jean-Michel Basquiat Is a Visual Treat|7 Stylish Boots to Wear This Fall|New Autopsy Report Rejects Police Theory That Ronald Greene Died From a Car Crash

Check Out The Folklore’s Latest Fall Campaign

Image: courtesy of The Folklore
Image: courtesy of The Folklore

Founded in 2018 by Amira Rasool, The Folklore is one-stop shop for discovering top luxury and emerging designer brands from African designers or from the diaspora. The selection of products—from sustainable clothing and accessories to beauty and homeware goods— reflects the diversity of Africa and the diaspora’s contemporary design aesthetic. With a catalog of over 40 brands loaded on the site, the company’s goods and services are designed to help enhance the visibility and financial success of Africa’s garment industry while exposing global customers to curated and purpose-driven collections of African and diasporic products, stories, and culture. 

Check out the site’s latest campaign “All Wrapped Up In Marrakech,” shot by the globally renowned Moroccan photographer Mous Lamrabatat at the luxury boutique hotel, Jnane Tamnsa. Inspired by the North African country’s often overlooked but deep-rooted influence on the 18th century Romanticism era, an artistic, literary, musical, and intellectual movement popularized in Europe. The campaign featured designs from Orange Culture, MmusoMaxwell, Fruché, Bloke, Self, Rhita Sebti, Ajabeng, and Ibeka.

Stop by The Folklore’s holiday NYC pop-up shop on November 19th to discover these fine African goods for yourself. The pop-up will be ocated at 45 Greene Street in Soho district of New York City.

Image: courtesy of The Folklore
Image: courtesy of The Folklore
Image: courtesy of The Folklore
Image: courtesy of The Folklore
