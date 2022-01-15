|7 Vases That Look Good With or Without Flowers|Kerry Washington Lands Deal to Produce Three Podcast Series For Audible|A Reflection on Martin Luther King Jr.’s Best EBONY and JET Covers|EBONY Rundown: Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Indicted on Federal Perjury Charges|Check Out A$AP Rocky and PacSun’s Latest Vans Drop|5 Ways to Give Back on MLK Day of Service|Boxing Champion Terence Crawford Is Suing Former Promoter Alleging Racial Bias|Kanye West Is Under Investigation as Main Suspect in Los Angeles Battery Case|The Documentary ‘Who We Are’ Examines How Racism Is Deeply Rooted in America|Lisa Cook Becomes the First Black Woman Appointed to the Federal Reserve’s Board

7 Vases That Look Good With or Without Flowers

Image: courtesy of Svetl for Getty Images.

Do you remember all the decorative vases that your mom, aunts, and grandmothers would have around the house when you were a kid? Sometimes they’d place bamboo sticks or flowers in them, but most of the time empty vases would be placed in the corner to add a little spice to a room.

Now decorative vases are a trend embraced by millennials. Everything from ceramic to wooden vases may fill their homes. To spruce up the work space, brands have created compact vases to fit on a desk or even a floating wall shelf. No matter where you place them, the ornamental vessels make a statement.

Below, we’ve rounded up seven cool vases to add some flavor to your abode.

Karen Jai Caldas Vase, $78, karenjaihome.com
Whitney Bender Form Vase #12, $700, claudehome.com 
Ekua Ceramics Daylight Vase, $40, crateandbarrel.com 
PourToiHome Set of 2 Circular Hollow Ceramic Vase, $49, etsy.com 
CB2 Oso Black Hand-Thrown Vase, $199, cb2.com
Kigan Home Feminine Body Vase, $27, etsy.com
West Elm Ocean Reactive Glaze Ceramic Vases, $380 for seven-piece set, westelm.com

