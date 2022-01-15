7 Vases That Look Good With or Without Flowers

Do you remember all the decorative vases that your mom, aunts, and grandmothers would have around the house when you were a kid? Sometimes they’d place bamboo sticks or flowers in them, but most of the time empty vases would be placed in the corner to add a little spice to a room.

Now decorative vases are a trend embraced by millennials. Everything from ceramic to wooden vases may fill their homes. To spruce up the work space, brands have created compact vases to fit on a desk or even a floating wall shelf. No matter where you place them, the ornamental vessels make a statement.

Below, we’ve rounded up seven cool vases to add some flavor to your abode.

Karen Jai Caldas Vase, $78, karenjaihome.com

Whitney Bender Form Vase #12, $700, claudehome.com



Ekua Ceramics Daylight Vase, $40, crateandbarrel.com



PourToiHome Set of 2 Circular Hollow Ceramic Vase, $49, etsy.com



CB2 Oso Black Hand-Thrown Vase, $199, cb2.com



Kigan Home Feminine Body Vase, $27, etsy.com

