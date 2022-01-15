7 Vases That Look Good With or Without Flowers

Do you remember all the decorative vases that your mom, aunts, and grandmothers would have around the house when you were a kid? Sometimes they’d place bamboo sticks or flowers in them, but most of the time empty vases would be placed in the corner to add a little spice to a room.
Now decorative vases are a trend embraced by millennials. Everything from ceramic to wooden vases may fill their homes. To spruce up the work space, brands have created compact vases to fit on a desk or even a floating wall shelf. No matter where you place them, the ornamental vessels make a statement.
Below, we’ve rounded up seven cool vases to add some flavor to your abode.