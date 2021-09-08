|EBONY Rundown: Former NBA Player Cedric Ceballos Is Fighting for His Life, Comedian Fuquan Johnson Dead From Suspected Overdose, and More|Christian Siriano Presents an Italian Coastal Collection at New York Fashion Week|Harlem’s Fashion Row Kicks Off NYFW Celebrating Black Male Designers|Former Prison Officer Accused of Leaking R.Kelly’s Jail Records|Andrea Constand Gives First TV Interview Since Bill Cosby’s Release From Prison|National Civil Rights Museum to Honor Michelle Obama With Freedom Award|Tracee Ellis Ross Encourages Us to Reimagine Empathy and Mothering in New National Geographic Series ‘Growing Up Animal’|Howard University Forced to Cancel Classes After Ransomware Attack|This Black Woman Is Behind Some of NYC’s Largest Construction Projects|Dr. Yusef Salaam Is “Better, Not Bitter” in the Retelling of His Life’s Journey in New Memoir

Christian Siriano Presents an Italian Coastal Collection at New York Fashion Week

A lime green outfit at the Christian Siriano SS2022 runway show. Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

For his 40th collection, Christian Siriano wowed at New York Fashion Week with designs inspired by his grandmother’s vacations in Positano, Italy. Lil’ Kim and other VIP guests enjoyed front-row seats at the Spring/Summer 2022 show.

The runway featured his signature silhouettes along with voluminous gowns and powerful tailored suits. Close attention was paid to the details, with vintage lace appliqués and feathers adding a delicate touch of romantic design throughout the collection. 

Model Precious Lee opened the show wearing a statement-making sleek apricot-orange suit and closed the show in a vibrant gown of the same hue. The other focal color was bright lime green, shown in a range of styles from fitted pantsuits to bold dresses. Elegant all-black and all-white show-stopping looks also made a major impact on the runway. While giving a nod to the glamour of the ’60s and ’70s, the collection has an eclectic and modern feel full of color and joy. 

There is something for everyone in the collection, and we are sure to see many of the looks on red carpets. Siriano’s designs are favorites of celebs, including former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, Oprah, Zendaya, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Porter, Whoopi Goldberg, and Leslie Jones. 

See Also
Six Cute Gifts for Your Skincare Junkie Besties

Precious Lee opens the Christian Siriano SS2022 runway show. Image:Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
The hair wizard Jawara was the tress genius behind the architectural braided masterpieces that the models sported during show. Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Image:Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

Image:Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Image:Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Lil’ Kim taking in the views front row at the Christian Siriano show. Image: Kevin Tachman

Reaction

What's Your Reaction?
Excited
1
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
Silly
0
Tags

Related

RELATED ARTICLES

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.