Christian Siriano Presents an Italian Coastal Collection at New York Fashion Week

For his 40th collection, Christian Siriano wowed at New York Fashion Week with designs inspired by his grandmother’s vacations in Positano, Italy. Lil’ Kim and other VIP guests enjoyed front-row seats at the Spring/Summer 2022 show.

The runway featured his signature silhouettes along with voluminous gowns and powerful tailored suits. Close attention was paid to the details, with vintage lace appliqués and feathers adding a delicate touch of romantic design throughout the collection.

Model Precious Lee opened the show wearing a statement-making sleek apricot-orange suit and closed the show in a vibrant gown of the same hue. The other focal color was bright lime green, shown in a range of styles from fitted pantsuits to bold dresses. Elegant all-black and all-white show-stopping looks also made a major impact on the runway. While giving a nod to the glamour of the ’60s and ’70s, the collection has an eclectic and modern feel full of color and joy.

There is something for everyone in the collection, and we are sure to see many of the looks on red carpets. Siriano’s designs are favorites of celebs, including former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, Oprah, Zendaya, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Porter, Whoopi Goldberg, and Leslie Jones.

Precious Lee opens the Christian Siriano SS2022 runway show. Image:Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

The hair wizard Jawara was the tress genius behind the architectural braided masterpieces that the models sported during show. Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

