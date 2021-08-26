Ciara Launches Luxury Fashion Line, LITA

Ciara‘s entrepreneurial portfolio continues to grow. Thursday, the singer announced the launch of her ready-to-wear fashion line, LITA by Ciara. LITA, which is an acronym for love is the answer, is inspired by Cici’s tomboy chic style.

“Fashion has always been my avenue for creative self-expression, and throughout my journey, I’ve always been looking for a brand that’s a one-stop shop, from investment pieces to budget-friendly items. My goal is to reach the modern woman by creating a brand that gives her everything she needs in one place—her best friend in fashion, to help her create looks for all the moments in her life. Each piece reflects my passion for fashion with excellent fit, quality, and sustainability—The LITA girl is sustainably chic and effortlessly cool,” said Ciara in a press statement.

As an added bonus, 3 percent of net revenue will be donated to Why Not You?—a foundation that seeks to empower girls and young women on a national and global scale. LITA is an extension of The House of LR&C, a fashion house, which was collaboratively launched by Ciara, Russell Wilson, and Christine Day. The company is also responsible for Good Man Brand and HUMAN NATION.

“The love that went into the process of selecting the fabrics and the designs is what makes this brand special – Love is the Answer,” Ciara went on to explain. “LITA is the marriage of sustainability and accessible luxury for women. I want women from every walk of life to feel and enjoy the same comfort, cool, and confidence that I feel when wearing the collection.”

Pieces in the LITA fall collection were inspired by the black king cheetah and include knits, dresses, jackets, track pants, and more. Starting today, LITA will be sold online via The House of LR&C website as well as at select Nordstrom locations. The “consciously created” fashion line was built around the idea that “consumers shouldn’t have to choose between style and sustainability.”

Check out Ciara in some of the fashions below:

