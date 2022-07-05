|Cop His Look: 4 Grooming Products Neo-Soul Singer Davion Farris Swears By|The Legendary Dance Artist Robin S. on Beyoncé Sampling Her Track for ‘Break My Soul’|Financial Gems for New Draft Picks From a Former NFL Player|Flyest Tea Co. Merges Hip-Hop With African Herbalism to Make Tea Culture More Inclusive|Disney Parks Is Working on a New Black Ride —Tiana’s Bayou Adventure|How a Trip to Egypt Brought Restoration for CEO Evita Robinson|At Least 30 Wounded, 6 Killed at Chicago Fourth of July Parade|Brittney Griner Pens Handwritten Letter to President Joe Biden Asking for Help|Lena Mae ‘Mother’ Perry, of Gospel Group The Branchettes, Stays ‘Prayed Up’|Tiffany & Co. Designed a Diamond-Embellished Crown of Thorns for Kendrick Lamar

Cop His Look: 4 Grooming Products Neo-Soul Singer Davion Farris Swears By

davion _farris
Image: Instagram/@iamdavionf
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Two-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Davion Farris is one to watch. The California-native has written for some of our favorite artists including Mary J. Blige, Tyrese, Trey Songz, Ginuwine, Jill Scott, and SiR, to name a few. Recently, after signing to Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad records, the musical wordsmith decided to fully devote his time to developing his own music career. .

His debut single “Sometimes,” which is featured on the hit show The Chis season 4 soundtrack, is a reminder to those of us who give our best and still get knocked down. “It’s a song about strength in vulnerability. It’s OK to acknowledge that in certain moments, you’re not OK,” explains Farris.

“Davion is a timeless artist, he isn’t afraid to be vulnerable in his music. And that’s why he stood out to myself, Albert and Tebs as an artist we wanted to sign. He’s been a fantastic collaborator and we can’t wait for everyone to hear what we’ve been cooking up,” says Waithe of her new musical star.

The classic neo-soul singer has a vibe that we can get down with. His healthy outlook radiates through his smooth brown skin and healthy locs that we’re quite envious of. Below, he shares a few of his favorite daily grooming products to help us get within his groove.

Image: courtesy of Amazon.

“You have to have nice, clean skin when she looks your way.”

Dickinson’s Pore Perfecting Toner, $5, amazon.com
Image: courtesy of Walgreens.

“Cetaphil moisturizing lotion is the last step in my facial care routine and helps with the glow.”

Cetaphil Body Hydrating Moisturizing Lotion, $10, walgreens.com
Image: courtesy of Nenas Organics.

“Nena’s Organics scalp therapy keeps my scalp clean and moisturized, without making my hair heavy and oily.”

Nena’s Organics Moist Locs Leave-In Conditioner, $29, nenasorganics.com
Image: courtesy of Dior.

“I like Sauvage because smelling good is the first way you get a woman’s attention and this elixir stays on all day.”

Dior Sauvage Elixir, $159, dior.com
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.