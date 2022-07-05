Cop His Look: 4 Grooming Products Neo-Soul Singer Davion Farris Swears By

Two-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Davion Farris is one to watch. The California-native has written for some of our favorite artists including Mary J. Blige, Tyrese, Trey Songz, Ginuwine, Jill Scott, and SiR, to name a few. Recently, after signing to Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad records, the musical wordsmith decided to fully devote his time to developing his own music career. .

His debut single “Sometimes,” which is featured on the hit show The Chi‘s season 4 soundtrack, is a reminder to those of us who give our best and still get knocked down. “It’s a song about strength in vulnerability. It’s OK to acknowledge that in certain moments, you’re not OK,” explains Farris.

“Davion is a timeless artist, he isn’t afraid to be vulnerable in his music. And that’s why he stood out to myself, Albert and Tebs as an artist we wanted to sign. He’s been a fantastic collaborator and we can’t wait for everyone to hear what we’ve been cooking up,” says Waithe of her new musical star.

The classic neo-soul singer has a vibe that we can get down with. His healthy outlook radiates through his smooth brown skin and healthy locs that we’re quite envious of. Below, he shares a few of his favorite daily grooming products to help us get within his groove.

Image: courtesy of Amazon.



“You have to have nice, clean skin when she looks your way.”



Dickinson’s Pore Perfecting Toner, $5, amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Walgreens.



“Cetaphil moisturizing lotion is the last step in my facial care routine and helps with the glow.”



Cetaphil Body Hydrating Moisturizing Lotion, $10, walgreens.com

Image: courtesy of Nenas Organics.



“Nena’s Organics scalp therapy keeps my scalp clean and moisturized, without making my hair heavy and oily.”



Nena’s Organics Moist Locs Leave-In Conditioner, $29, nenasorganics.com