Cop His Look: 7 Grooming Products Tone Stith Uses Daily

New Jersey native Tone Stith came into 2022 with guns blazing. The R&B singer kicked off the year by being selected as BET’s Amplified Artist of the Month, a Bleu Magazine cover, and a nomination for Best New Artist at the 2022 iHeart Radio Awards alongside his sisters and brothers in music: Chlöe, Giveon, Vedo, and VanJess.
Stith caught the eyes and ears of music industry heavyweights like Drake, J-Prince, and Chris Brown, with whom he co-wrote his hit tracks, “Make Love” and “Liquor.” Fans are still replaying Tone’s debut EP, Can We Talk, and the explosive EPs, FWM and Still FWM. The 26-year-old year singer has another EP dropping soon that will feature some familiar vocals. He also hinted at possible overseas tour this summer in addition to a second tour in the fall with another big name. If we had to guess, we’d say Giveon, Summer Walker, or H.E.R., but we will just have to wait and see.
His vocal ability paired with major collaborations with Chris Brown and H.E.R. makes it clear that Tone is well on his way to being one of our favorite new R&B singers.
Here are 7 of his favorite grooming products.