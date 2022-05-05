|Study Finds That Black Farmers Lost Approximately $326 Billion Worth of Land in the 20th Century|Chef Hawa Hassan Shares Two Flavorful Recipes Inspired by Traditional African Cuisine|Cop His Look: 7 Grooming Products Tone Stith Uses Daily|These Probiotic Supplements and Snacks Improve Digestion and Boost Immunity|Smithsonian Announces Plan to Return Looted and Unethically Acquired Items|R&B Singer Alex Vaughn Shares Her 4 Beauty Must-Haves|Furious Five Rapper Kidd Creole Sentenced for Fatal Stabbing|Streetwear Brand Homme + Femme’s Founder Drew Evans Talks New Kentucky Derby Collaboration|10 Quotes About Motherhood From Viola Davis|Janelle Monáe to Star as Josephine Baker in ‘De La Resistance’ TV Series

tone_stith
Image: Instagram/@tonestith
New Jersey native Tone Stith came into 2022 with guns blazing. The R&B singer kicked off the year by being selected as BET’s Amplified Artist of the Month, a Bleu Magazine cover, and a nomination for Best New Artist at the 2022 iHeart Radio Awards alongside his sisters and brothers in music: Chlöe, Giveon, Vedo, and VanJess. 

Stith caught the eyes and ears of music industry heavyweights like Drake, J-Prince, and Chris Brown, with whom he co-wrote his hit tracks, “Make Love” and “Liquor.” Fans are still replaying Tone’s debut EP, Can We Talk, and the explosive EPs, FWM and Still FWM. The 26-year-old year singer has another EP dropping soon that will feature some familiar vocals. He also hinted at possible overseas tour this summer in addition to a second tour in the fall with another big name. If we had to guess, we’d say Giveon, Summer Walker, or H.E.R., but we will just have to wait and see.  

His vocal ability paired with major collaborations with Chris Brown and H.E.R. makes it clear that Tone is well on his way to being one of our favorite new R&B singers. 

Here are 7 of his favorite grooming products.

Image: courtesy of Bevel

“For myself, taking care of my skin is really important. I’ve been a huge fan of Bevel and their Face Wash, Exfoliating Toner, and Face Gel. Every product works well together and I just love how it hydrates and cleanses my skin!”

Bevel Skin Essentials Bundle, $35, getbevel.com
Image: courtesy of Meejee

“It’s really important that I take care of my skin. I love the Meejee because it helps me with giving my face a deep cleaning, allowing it to purify my pores and keep my skin healthy.”

Meejee Cleansing Massager, $80, meejee.co
Image: courtesy of Nia The Loc God

“I’ve been growing my locs for about 4 years now. I like to keep my hair moisturized with this hydrating mist by Loc God.“

Nia the Loc God Hydration Mist, $9, shopniathelocgod.com
Image: courtesy of Naturally You

“I use this to help keep my facial hair moisturized, this has a great scent with notes of lavender, bergamot, juniper berry, and more, and helps keep my beard healthy!”

Naturally You Measure of a Man Beard Butter, $12, naturallyyou.store
Image: courtesy of Yves Saint Laurent

“This is one of my favorite everyday scents. It’s a fresh scent with hints of lemon and Cedarwood.”

Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau Fraîche, $99, yslbeautyus.com
