Cop His Look: Rapper Vic Mensa Shares His 5 Grooming Must-Haves

The Chi-town rapper Vic Mensa is as multitalented as he is stylish. Over the years, his rocker style has given him a leg up within the fashion industry, prompting him to collab with fashion brands such as Alexander Wang, Ugg and Wolverine.
Recently, he just released new music, “Writing Exercise #3: Wraith,” with his friend Chance The Rapper. He’s also curating an art show about mental decolonization that’s inspired by Fanon’s seminal text Black Skin White Masks. The show runs from June 18, 2022 – August 13, 2022 at the Kavi Gupta Gallery in Chicago.
In between getting ready for his curatorial art debut, the multifaceted musician shared his 5 favorite grooming products with EBONY. Check out his list below.