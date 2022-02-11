|Gabrielle Union’s Latest New York & Company Collection Has Us Ready for Spring|Photo Essay: Remembering Whitney Houston|Watch: ‘Good Question’ Featuring our HBCU STEM Queens|Stitch Fix Picks 6 Black Designers for Its Elevate Program|Cop His Look: Singer Eric Bellinger’s 6 Grooming Must-Haves|Watch: Inside the HBCU STEM Print Issue with EBONY Editor-in-Chief Marielle Bobo|A Guide to This Weekend’s Super Bowl LVI|What’s In My Bag: New York Fashion Week Edition|The Goddess of Mary J. Blige That Is in All of Us|Judge Refuses to Reinstate Four Students Expelled Over Slavery Petition

Cop His Look: Singer Eric Bellinger’s 6 Grooming Must-Haves

Image: Maury Phillips for Getty Images.

R&B singer, songwriter, and producer Eric Bellinger has made a name for himself in the industry. In 2011, the LA native won a Grammy for his work on singer Chris Brown’s F.A.M.E. album. (Bellinger cowrote “Say It With Me” and “Oh My Love” for the project.) Since then, he has moved from writing to performing, and stays camera ready.

You may have recently caught him singing the single “What About Us,” featuring Sevyn Streeter, off his New Light album on Jimmy Kimmel Live! or The Kelly Clarkson Show. In March, he’ll be center stage again as the headliner for Vibes on Vibes, a 27-city tour that begins in Atlanta and make stops in markets including New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. 

Here, Bellinger gives us a breakdown of his grooming routine and some of his favorite skin care products to keep his face on point under the lights.

Image: courtesy of Eric Bellinger Shop.

“This is the greatest chapstick of all time, and I’m not just saying that ’cause I created it! It’s a mint-flavored CBD chapstick that gives your lips a soothing, moisturized feel.”

Eazy Chap, $10, ericbellingershop.com
Image: courtesy of Target.

“This is the best deodorant I’ve ever used. It fights the funk for hours and actually enhances your natural scent.”

Axe Phoenix All-Day Fresh Deodorant Stick, $4, target.com
Image: courtesy of Walmart.

“This lotion is fire. It’s superthick, so it truly absorbs into the skin and makes you feel glossy all over.”

OGX Radiant Glow + Argan Oil of Morocco Lotion Extra Hydrating Body Lotion for Dry Skin, $15, walmart.com
Image: courtesy of Rite Aid.

“This is a Black man’s best friend. Not only does it soften your hair, but it also strengthens and helps it grow.”

Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo, $10, riteaid.com
Image: courtesy of Walgreens.

“I grew up using this stuff. Talk about a faithful companion… Throw some of this on your hair after a nice wash and conditioning and you’re forever golden.”

Ampro Pro Styl Clear Ice Protein Styling Gel, $2, walgreens.com
Image: courtesy of CVS.

“This is the final cherry on top. I love a clean ear. Just say no to wax. I like to do a twist in each ear when I wake up and when I go to sleep. That’s how I hear all those notes and melodies.”

Q-tips Cotton Swabs, $6, cvs.com

