Cop His Look: Singer Eric Bellinger’s 6 Grooming Must-Haves

R&B singer, songwriter, and producer Eric Bellinger has made a name for himself in the industry. In 2011, the LA native won a Grammy for his work on singer Chris Brown’s F.A.M.E. album. (Bellinger cowrote “Say It With Me” and “Oh My Love” for the project.) Since then, he has moved from writing to performing, and stays camera ready.

You may have recently caught him singing the single “What About Us,” featuring Sevyn Streeter, off his New Light album on Jimmy Kimmel Live! or The Kelly Clarkson Show. In March, he’ll be center stage again as the headliner for Vibes on Vibes, a 27-city tour that begins in Atlanta and make stops in markets including New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.

Here, Bellinger gives us a breakdown of his grooming routine and some of his favorite skin care products to keep his face on point under the lights.

“This is the greatest chapstick of all time, and I’m not just saying that ’cause I created it! It’s a mint-flavored CBD chapstick that gives your lips a soothing, moisturized feel.”



“This is the best deodorant I’ve ever used. It fights the funk for hours and actually enhances your natural scent.”



“This lotion is fire. It’s superthick, so it truly absorbs into the skin and makes you feel glossy all over.”



“This is a Black man’s best friend. Not only does it soften your hair, but it also strengthens and helps it grow.”



“I grew up using this stuff. Talk about a faithful companion… Throw some of this on your hair after a nice wash and conditioning and you’re forever golden.”



