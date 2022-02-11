Cop His Look: Singer Eric Bellinger’s 6 Grooming Must-Haves

R&B singer, songwriter, and producer Eric Bellinger has made a name for himself in the industry. In 2011, the LA native won a Grammy for his work on singer Chris Brown’s F.A.M.E. album. (Bellinger cowrote “Say It With Me” and “Oh My Love” for the project.) Since then, he has moved from writing to performing, and stays camera ready.
You may have recently caught him singing the single “What About Us,” featuring Sevyn Streeter, off his New Light album on Jimmy Kimmel Live! or The Kelly Clarkson Show. In March, he’ll be center stage again as the headliner for Vibes on Vibes, a 27-city tour that begins in Atlanta and make stops in markets including New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.
Here, Bellinger gives us a breakdown of his grooming routine and some of his favorite skin care products to keep his face on point under the lights.