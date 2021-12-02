|EBONY Rundown: Father Charged in Death of College Football Star Otis Anderson Jr., Marsai Martin’s Comedy Series Picked Up by Disney, and More|Cop His Look: Step Your Hair Game Up and Get On Rapper Trinidad James’ Level With These 4 Daily Products|On World AIDS Day, The Struggle Continues For African Americans In The Fight Against HIV/AIDS|Holiday Gift Guide: 14 Beauty Products That Are Coming Of Age Approved|These Top Three Bra Fitting Tips Will Have You Sitting Upright|Tiger Woods Says He May Never Play Full-Time on the PGA Tour Again|Gotta Have It: Beats by Dre and Union Drop their First Studio Buds Collaboration|Jacqueline Avant, Wife of Legendary Music Executive Clarence Avant, Was Killed During a Home Invasion|Jennifer Hudson to Headline Tonight’s World AIDS Day Concert|Andre Dickens Is the New Mayor of Atlanta

Trinidad James is one of the flyest yet eccentric rappers around. He’s a free spirit who is not afraid of pushing the envelope, whether it be his personal style, his hair or his laid-back bars.

Don’t believe it? Just watch (his Tik Tok and Instagram videos, that is). The All Gold Everything artist has taken the platform by storm through his behind-the-scenes look into his salon visits. From showing his luscious locks courtesy of the power that is of Taraji P. Henson’s haircare line, TPH by Taraji, to dazzling us with his assortment of bonnets and headscarves, Trinidad James’ hair game is not to be played with. He is even making his way into the haircare world soon with his own line of hairbrushes.

Trinidad James shared his favorite go-to items that he uses to achieve everyday looks with EBONY. Take a look!

“Bonnets are my spiritual durags. I’ve upgraded to the bonnet-only stage. The beautiful thing about it is we designed these bonnets with a company out of LA. Much love to my Mexican sister @beedazzling_psycho” (Bonnets made upon request)

“This black brush by Pattern Beauty, Tracee Ellis Ross‘ company, is my favorite brush. It takes care of my hair while untangling after a wash.”

Pattern Beauty Shower Brush, $17, ulta.com
“This hair spray is from a Black-owned company out of Atlanta. It moisturizes the hair well. It’s newer for me but I appreciate it.”

Static Mist Solidifying Spray $15, StaticMist.com
This gold brush is a prototype for a brush James plans to release later next year.

