Cop His Look: The 5 Grooming Products Rapper Young Paris Uses Daily

Image: courtesy of Young Paris
Image: courtesy of Young Paris

Known for his dynamic musical sound, which fuses hip-hop and Afrobeats, Young Paris (born Milandou Badilais) has been a leading artist in the genre. Born in Paris and raised in New York, the artist, who is of Congolese descent, often pays tribute to his African culture through his sound as well as through his look. The dynamic artist took the fashion and music world by storm with his arresting visual persona as well as with his confident swag, which he emphasizes with showstopping tribal face paint. 

If you’re going to put on face paint daily, then you better have an amazing skincare routine to combat any excess buildup. Here, the Roc Nation artist gives us the inside scoop on how he cares for his skin pre and post his face paint routine.

The Bald Brothers Scalp & Face Moisturizer, $27, thebaldbrothers.com

“A start-up company gave me this product for free. I fell in love with it because it heals and comforts the head of bald men. I apply the moisturizer immediately after I shower, nearly every day. It smells like mint and argan oil, which I find to be a very sexy scent”
Global Beauty Care Gold Peel-Off Gold Mask, $8, amazon.com

“This mask removes blackheads and underlying residue from the skin. I’ll like to use it two to three days a week, right before my morning shower.”
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540, $575, baccarat.com

“The Baccarat Rouge 540 by Maison Francis Kurkdjian is very popular; it’s probably my all-time favorite cologne. It has a light, consistent, and colorful smell; plus it’s very, very sexy.”
Andis Master Adjustable Blade Clipper, $118, andis.com

“To keep up with my bald look, I cut my own hair 75 percent of the time and at least twice a week. I love the Andis clippers because they give a super tight professional cut just like any quality barber.”
Dove Original Clean Invisible Solid Deodorant, $10, amazon.com

“I first tried Dove deodorant when as I was a teenager; I actually borrowed it from my mom. I prefer using it over men’s deodorant because its fragrance doesn’t conflict with my favored choice of cologne of the day.”
All dressed up and ready to go. Image: courtesy of Young Paris.

