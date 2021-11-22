Cop His Look: The 5 Grooming Products Rapper Young Paris Uses Daily

Known for his dynamic musical sound, which fuses hip-hop and Afrobeats, Young Paris (born Milandou Badilais) has been a leading artist in the genre. Born in Paris and raised in New York, the artist, who is of Congolese descent, often pays tribute to his African culture through his sound as well as through his look. The dynamic artist took the fashion and music world by storm with his arresting visual persona as well as with his confident swag, which he emphasizes with showstopping tribal face paint.
If you’re going to put on face paint daily, then you better have an amazing skincare routine to combat any excess buildup. Here, the Roc Nation artist gives us the inside scoop on how he cares for his skin pre and post his face paint routine.