Cop His Look: The 7 Grooming Products DJ Jash Jay Uses Daily

Jash Jay is one of Atlanta’s hottest DJs. He’s known for his one-of-a-kind ear and genre-bending sound. The New Orleans native—whose clientele includes Adidas, HBO, Viacom, and ASCAP—is also known for his remarkably clear, smooth skin. You’ve probably seen his impeccable face, as he has deejayed at major events such as BET’s Summer Fan Front tour (powered by Everyday People), Essence Music Festival, Taste of Soul Fest, and more.
Here, Jay gives us the rundown on his grooming routine and some of his favorite skin care products.