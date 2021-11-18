Cop His Look: The 7 Grooming Products DJ Jash Jay Uses Daily

Jash Jay is one of Atlanta’s hottest DJs. He’s known for his one-of-a-kind ear and genre-bending sound. The New Orleans native—whose clientele includes Adidas, HBO, Viacom, and ASCAP—is also known for his remarkably clear, smooth skin. You’ve probably seen his impeccable face, as he has deejayed at major events such as BET’s Summer Fan Front tour (powered by Everyday People), Essence Music Festival, Taste of Soul Fest, and more.

Here, Jay gives us the rundown on his grooming routine and some of his favorite skin care products.

“I’ve been using Cetaphil for years. It continues to hold me down.”



Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, $12, amazon.com

“I refrigerate my Av ène A-Oxitive Antioxidant Defense Serum prior to usage. It’s perfect for moisturizing my skin to achieve a balanced complexion. It also contains vitamins E and C which are a great boost for the skin.”



Avène A-Oxitive Antioxidant Defense Serum, $44, dermstore.com

“Afterward, I apply the Av ène Hydrance Rich Hydrating Cream, which keeps my skin hydrated and gets rid of any fine lines. I apply this once a day and it does the job.”



Avène Hydrance Rich Hydrating Cream, $32, dermstore.com

“For Kinky Guys has been my go-to beard balm for a year or so. My facial hair is extremely coarse—so I need a product to soften it. This balm is the perfect leave-in conditioner. It provides the right amount of moisture and softness I need to allow my facial hair to flourish, especially during these colder months.”



For Kinky Guys Buttered Beard Balm, $5, forkinkyguys.com

“I like to combine my For Kinky Guys balm with a quarter-size amount of Scotch Porter Restorative Leave-In Beard Conditioner.”



Scotch Porter Restorative Leave-In Beard Conditioner, $12, scotchporter.com

“In addition, the Scotch Porter Smoothing Beard Serum gives my facial hair the right amount of shine.”



Scotch Porter Smoothing Beard Serum, $20, scotchporter.com