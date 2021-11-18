|What is Wrong With America Today: Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty on All Charges|11 Best Dressed Guys of the Week to Follow on Instagram|Kamala Harris Becomes First Woman to Be Acting President|Cop His Look: The 4 Grooming Products Creative Director David Marshall Uses Daily|Black Friday: Getting to Know Interior Designer Tiffany Thompson|A South Carolina Man Who Was Stomped By a Police Officer Was Awarded a $650,000 Settlement|Zac Stacy’s Ex-Girlfriend Calls for More Charges After Violent Attack Was Caught on Camera|Authors Jason Mott and Tiya Miles Win National Book Awards|Lauren Ridloff on Her Trailblazing Role as a Deaf Superhero in ‘Eternals’|Joe Morton Talks FOX’s ‘Our Kind of People,’ Black Wealth and That Iconic ‘A Different World’ Wedding Scene

Cop His Look: The 7 Grooming Products DJ Jash Jay Uses Daily

Image: courtesy of Jash Jay
Image: courtesy of Jash Jay

Jash Jay is one of Atlanta’s hottest DJs. He’s known for his one-of-a-kind ear and genre-bending sound. The New Orleans native—whose clientele includes Adidas, HBO, Viacom, and ASCAP—is also known for his remarkably clear, smooth skin. You’ve probably seen his impeccable face, as he has deejayed at major events such as BET’s Summer Fan Front tour (powered by Everyday People), Essence Music Festival, Taste of Soul Fest, and more. 

Here, Jay gives us the rundown on his grooming routine and some of his favorite skin care products.

“I’ve been using Cetaphil for years. It continues to hold me down.”

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, $12, amazon.com

“I refrigerate my Avène A-Oxitive Antioxidant Defense Serum prior to usage. It’s perfect for moisturizing my skin to achieve a balanced complexion. It also contains vitamins E and C which are a great boost for the skin.”

Avène A-Oxitive Antioxidant Defense Serum, $44, dermstore.com
“Afterward, I apply the Avène Hydrance Rich Hydrating Cream, which keeps my skin hydrated and gets rid of any fine lines. I apply this once a day and it does the job.”

Avène Hydrance Rich Hydrating Cream, $32, dermstore.com
“For Kinky Guys has been my go-to beard balm for a year or so. My facial hair is extremely coarse—so I need a product to soften it. This balm is the perfect leave-in conditioner. It provides the right amount of moisture and softness I need to allow my facial hair to flourish, especially during these colder months.”

For Kinky Guys Buttered Beard Balm, $5, forkinkyguys.com
“I like to combine my For Kinky Guys balm with a quarter-size amount of Scotch Porter Restorative Leave-In Beard Conditioner.”

Scotch Porter Restorative Leave-In Beard Conditioner, $12, scotchporter.com
“In addition, the Scotch Porter Smoothing Beard Serum gives my facial hair the right amount of shine.”  

Scotch Porter Smoothing Beard Serum, $20, scotchporter.com
“A lot of guys forget how essential lip care is. I use the Agave+ lip scrub weekly to remove any dead skin cells from the area. Trust me, it’ll change your life.”

Bite Beauty Agave+ Weekly Vegan Lip Scrub, $24, sephora.com

