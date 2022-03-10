|Cop This Today: Gap x Dapper Dan Hoodie|Woman of the Day: Best-Selling Author Ayana Gray Is Bringing African Mythology to a Worldwide Audience|District Judge Rick Lawrence Set to Become the First Black Justice on Maine’s Supreme Judicial Court|Women of the White House: Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Marcia L. Fudge|Travis Scott Launches New Community-Focused Philanthropic Initiatives|MJ Rodriguez Named One of TIME’s Women of the Year|Nutrition Made Personal: Customize Your Daily Supplements|Ryan Coogler Was Detained After Being Mistaken for a Bank Robber|Nse Ufot is Charged Up and Ready to Make Change Happen in Georgia|White House Leans on Community Messengers to Drill Home Booster Importance

Cop This Today: Gap x Dapper Dan Hoodie

The legendary designer Dapper Dan. Image: courtesy of Gap.
  • It's always nice when our legends are celebrated and given their flowers. Dapper Dan deserves all of this love, and more.

Coming off the heels of their Yeezy x Gap collection, Gap tapped the legendary Harlem-based designer Dapper Dan, the custom couturier of the Black glitterati, to update their classic hoodie. The refreshed limited-edition sweatshirt comes in peach (all the more perfect for highlighting bronzed skins) and is emblazoned with “DAP,” shorthand for the iconic designer’s nickname, whose real name is Daniel Day, as a play on the brand’s classic logo.

Gap’s Spring 2022 campaign is all about championing individuality and the freedom to be yourself, and features bevy of diverse characters, including Dapper Dan, Indira Scott, Yumi Nu and Shalom Harlow. “As a brand rooted in modern American optimism, we celebrate what it means to be your true self today,” says Mary Alderete, global head of Gap marketing. “This campaign is an honest reflection of individuals shaping culture by embracing their own paths—not what has been historically or traditionally defined for them, but what they define to be true for themselves. The campaign creative captures these creators pioneering a more inclusive, accepting world and putting their own distinctive stamp on American style.” 

Cop this hoodie today—at 4pm ET—for $99 on gap.com.

Image: courtesy of Gap

