Cop This Today: Gap x Dapper Dan Hoodie

Coming off the heels of their Yeezy x Gap collection, Gap tapped the legendary Harlem-based designer Dapper Dan, the custom couturier of the Black glitterati, to update their classic hoodie. The refreshed limited-edition sweatshirt comes in peach (all the more perfect for highlighting bronzed skins) and is emblazoned with “DAP,” shorthand for the iconic designer’s nickname, whose real name is Daniel Day, as a play on the brand’s classic logo.

Gap’s Spring 2022 campaign is all about championing individuality and the freedom to be yourself, and features bevy of diverse characters, including Dapper Dan, Indira Scott, Yumi Nu and Shalom Harlow. “As a brand rooted in modern American optimism, we celebrate what it means to be your true self today,” says Mary Alderete, global head of Gap marketing. “This campaign is an honest reflection of individuals shaping culture by embracing their own paths—not what has been historically or traditionally defined for them, but what they define to be true for themselves. The campaign creative captures these creators pioneering a more inclusive, accepting world and putting their own distinctive stamp on American style.”

Cop this hoodie today—at 4pm ET—for $99 on gap.com.