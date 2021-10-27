Cop This Look: 4 Bad and Boujee 90s Sitcom Costumes to Rock This Halloween

Halloween is this weekend, and it’s time to figure out a clever costume to don for all the trick-or-treat festivities. Why not go the 90s/early 2000s sitcom route this year? Over the last few years on social media, we’ve given praise to a few bad and boujee icons from that time period.
Consider going as Whitley Gilbert, the southern belle who had the girls bothered at Hillman and the boys fawning over her. Or, how about Hilary Banks, the Bel Air daddy’s girl who loved to shop and couldn’t fathom doing a day of work. Then there’s Regine Hunter, the Jersey girl turned Brooklynite who was always on the hunt for a super-wealthy beau. Lastly, you can go as Toni Childs, the Fresno country girl who escaped to LA and never looked back.