Cop This Look: 4 Bad and Boujee 90s Sitcom Costumes to Rock This Halloween

Image: courtesy photo
Halloween is this weekend, and it’s time to figure out a clever costume to don for all the trick-or-treat festivities. Why not go the 90s/early 2000s sitcom route this year? Over the last few years on social media, we’ve given praise to a few bad and boujee icons from that time period.

Consider going as Whitley Gilbert, the southern belle who had the girls bothered at Hillman and the boys fawning over her. Or, how about Hilary Banks, the Bel Air daddy’s girl who loved to shop and couldn’t fathom doing a day of work. Then there’s Regine Hunter, the Jersey girl turned Brooklynite who was always on the hunt for a super-wealthy beau. Lastly, you can go as Toni Childs, the Fresno country girl who escaped to LA and never looked back.

Check out some outfit inspo from your favorite fictional bad & boujee style icons, below:

Whitley Gilbert

The OG of bad & boujee.

For a touch of Parisian flair, Whitley loved to tie her hair back with a chic black bow. Amazon black satin large bow hair clips women barrettes, $6, amazon.com

A simple black turtleneck adds a sophisticated touch to any look. Gap Turtleneck, $18, gap.com

Nine West Gold-tone Hoop Earrings, $16, amazon.com

A short link necklace is très chic. H&M Necklace, $7, hm.com

Walmart Midi Pencil Skirt, $14, amazon.com

Hilary Banks

Form and fitted is how the rich like to rock it in LA.


Fashion Nova Alani Sweater Mini Dress, $28, fashionnova.com

Pearls and diamonds are befitting for a princess. Amazon Pavoi 4k Gold Plated Sterling Silver Post Shell Pearl Drop Earrings , $13, amazon.com

Regine Hunter

The Queen of boujee on a budget. We stan.


Marvin Richards Lord & Taylor coat, $32, poshmark.com

Missguided Blouse, $46, missguided.com

ASOS Liars & Lovers pave star square coin drop hoop earrings , $14, asos.com

Toni Childs

Toni considered Barneys to be her second home.


Pacsun Kendall & Kylie Empire Sweater, $25, pacsun.com

MysticMagicMasks Mesh Choker Necklace, $46, etsy.com
