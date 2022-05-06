Cop This Look: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s D.M.B. Music Video Style

A$AP Rocky dropped his newest music video “D.M.B.” yesterday, and the internet shook. His love-of-his-life Rihanna stars in the video—pre-baby bump—as his female lead, and served looks upon looks. The clothing that the highly photogenic parents-to-be wore in the visual music oeuvre caught so many eyes, key items featured saw a dramatic increase in sales. (Yep, Rihanna and Rocky are good for retailers’ registers.) Data analysts at the site Love the Sales noticed that pink fur coats saw a 156% interest increase; brown corsets surged by 103%; leopard print hats saw a 95% demand increase; blue tracksuits like the one Rocky wore in the vid, popped by 32%; and fur hats soared by 20%.
If you’re looking to purchase these pieces, we rounded up the best Rih and Rock “D.M.B” featured fashion items for you to recreate your own hot girl and hot boy fits.
We want to see how your looks turn out, so be sure to to tag @ebonymagazine on Instagram.