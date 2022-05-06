Cop This Look: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s D.M.B. Music Video Style

A$AP Rocky dropped his newest music video “D.M.B.” yesterday, and the internet shook. His love-of-his-life Rihanna stars in the video—pre-baby bump—as his female lead, and served looks upon looks. The clothing that the highly photogenic parents-to-be wore in the visual music oeuvre caught so many eyes, key items featured saw a dramatic increase in sales. (Yep, Rihanna and Rocky are good for retailers’ registers.) Data analysts at the site Love the Sales noticed that pink fur coats saw a 156% interest increase; brown corsets surged by 103%; leopard print hats saw a 95% demand increase; blue tracksuits like the one Rocky wore in the vid, popped by 32%; and fur hats soared by 20%.

If you’re looking to purchase these pieces, we rounded up the best Rih and Rock “D.M.B” featured fashion items for you to recreate your own hot girl and hot boy fits.

We want to see how your looks turn out, so be sure to to tag @ebonymagazine on Instagram.

Image: courtesy of Farfetch



Apparis Skylar faux-fur coat, $357, farfetch.com



Image: courtesy of End Clothing



Miaou Leia corset, $289, endclothing.com



Image: courtesy of Lyst



Jonathan Simkhai Women’s brown briar faux leather coat, $359, lyst.com



Image: courtesy of Pacsun



Pacsun leopard bucket hat, $8, pacsun.com



Image: courtesy of Target



Target Women’s push-up crochet lace-up bikini top, $33, target.com



Image: courtesy of Fear Of God



Fear of God 7 Hoodie, $695, fearofgod.com



Image: courtesy of Sergio Tacchini



Sergio Tacchini Sovana velour tracksuit, $203, sergiotacchini.com

