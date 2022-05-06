|‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Karen Derrico Spills on Her Mother’s Day Treat|Mother’s Day Gift Guide: Relaxing Self-Care Essentials To Make Mom Feel Her Best|Cop This Look: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s D.M.B. Music Video Style|No Felony Charges for Isaiah Lee, Chappelle Doesn’t Want the Attack Incident to Overshadow His Record-Breaking Comedy Set|Controversial YouTube Influencer and Relationship Expert Kevin Samuels Has Passed Away|Black Mama Magic: TV Movies Where Black Motherhood Shines|Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Reportedly Not Engaged, Despite Speculation After Music Video|Karine Jean-Pierre Becomes the First Black White House Press Secretary|Study Finds That Black Farmers Lost Approximately $326 Billion Worth of Land in the 20th Century|Chef Hawa Hassan Shares Two Flavorful Recipes Inspired by Traditional African Cuisine

Cop This Look: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s D.M.B. Music Video Style

rihanna_asap rocky
Image: courtesy of Youtube
A$AP Rocky dropped his newest music video “D.M.B.” yesterday, and the internet shook. His love-of-his-life Rihanna stars in the video—pre-baby bump—as his female lead, and served looks upon looks. The clothing that the highly photogenic parents-to-be wore in the visual music oeuvre caught so many eyes, key items featured saw a dramatic increase in sales. (Yep, Rihanna and Rocky are good for retailers’ registers.) Data analysts at the site Love the Sales noticed that pink fur coats saw a 156% interest increase; brown corsets surged by 103%; leopard print hats saw a 95% demand increase; blue tracksuits like the one Rocky wore in the vid, popped by 32%; and fur hats soared by 20%.

If you’re looking to purchase these pieces, we rounded up the best Rih and Rock “D.M.B” featured fashion items for you to recreate your own hot girl and hot boy fits.

We want to see how your looks turn out, so be sure to to tag @ebonymagazine on Instagram.

Image: courtesy of Farfetch

Apparis Skylar faux-fur coat, $357, farfetch.com
Image: courtesy of End Clothing

Miaou Leia corset, $289, endclothing.com
Image: courtesy of Lyst

Jonathan Simkhai Women’s brown briar faux leather coat, $359, lyst.com
Image: courtesy of Pacsun

Pacsun leopard bucket hat, $8, pacsun.com
Image: courtesy of Target

Target Women’s push-up crochet lace-up bikini top, $33, target.com
Image: courtesy of Fear Of God

Fear of God 7 Hoodie, $695, fearofgod.com
Image: courtesy of Sergio Tacchini

Sergio Tacchini Sovana velour tracksuit, $203, sergiotacchini.com
Image: courtesy of Etsy

Your Furrier Genuine flamingo neon pink shadow fox fur, $250, etsy.com
