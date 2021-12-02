Costume Designer Charlese Antoinette and Rodarte Are Giving You the Chance to Shop the Brand’s Archival Pieces

Charlese Antoinette, the acclaimed costume designer for Judas and the Black Messiah, and luxury fashion brand Rodarte have teamed up on a collaboration of archival pieces. The collection will be sold on the new BIPOC and woman-owned consignment platform Dora Maar. The platform, founded by Lauren Wilson in 2019, launched Antoinette’s personal closet on its site in April of this year.

Fresh off of the heels of Giving Tuesday, Rodarte’s commission from the sales of the pieces will help the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Ohio’s DESIGN YOU program. The program was built by Antoinette to benefit the region’s under-resourced children. Additionally, Antoinette has also donated 11 sewing machines to the program.

Some of the most memorable pieces from the collection include a beautiful blue and white striped structured top from Fall 2020 and a tailored silk chiffon-tiered ruffle skirt from Fall 2018. Prices range up to $1,450 and can be purchased online at dora-maar.com.

Image: courtesy of Angelina Bergenwall

Image: courtesy of Angelina Bergenwall

Image: courtesy of Angelina Bergenwall