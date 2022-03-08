Danessa Myricks Just Launched a Yummy Makeup Range

Danessa Myricks Beauty’s new Yummy Skin collection features an ultra–hydrating serum and a refillable, dewy foundation in a wide range of shades.

The line’s new Yummy Glow serum is an skin-illuminating primer that comes in 2 shades—Main Squeeze (a champagne gold) and Juice Boost (a coppery-bronze) to complement all skin tones. It’s enriched with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and vitamin C to moisturize, smooth and guard your visage. Antioxidant-rich fruit extracts such as kiwi, dragon fruit, fig and pomegranate protect skin from environmental stressors. Turmeric and squalane oil in this clean serum-oil hybrid plump up and boost lackluster complexions. Use as a radiant primer or wear alone for a luminous, natural finish.

The Yummy Skin serum foundation boasts a 26 shade range. It is a flexible, medium-build cover-up that creates a natural, skin-like glow, and comes in a recyclable, refillable cartridge with refills sold separately.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Serum Foundation and Yummy Skin Glow Serum retail for $34 each and are available for purchase at danessamyricksbeauty.com and at sephora.com.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Glow Serum in Juice Boost, $34, danessamyricksbeauty.com. Image: courtesy of Danessa Myricks Beauty.