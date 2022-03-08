|Danessa Myricks Just Launched a Yummy Makeup Range|LeBron James Continues to Defy Father Time|Hollywood Vocal Coach Denise Woods Shares Tips on How to Amplify Your God-Given Voice to Make Yourself Heard|EBONY Rundown: Supreme Court Declines to Review Bill Cosby Case, Global Coalition of Black Attorneys File U.N. Complaint for African Refugees in Ukraine, and More|Buy This: 5 Brands That I Discovered This Week|You’ll Soon Be Able to Cop Shoes From the Hit Show ‘Bridgerton’|Peacock’s the ‘Bust Down’ Is All Kinds of Funny|Vice President Kamala Harris Commemorates ‘Bloody Sunday,’ Calls for Passage of Voting Rights Bill|EBONY Editor’s Pick: This Must-have Book Features Portraits of 40 Remarkable Black Men|The Retrial of Bakari Henderson, Who Was Killed by a White Mob in Greece, to Begin Soon

Danessa Myricks Just Launched a Yummy Makeup Range

Image: courtesy of Danessa Myricks Beauty.

Danessa Myricks Beauty’s new Yummy Skin collection features an ultrahydrating serum and a refillable, dewy foundation in a wide range of shades.

The line’s new Yummy Glow serum is an skin-illuminating primer that comes in 2 shades—Main Squeeze (a champagne gold) and Juice Boost (a coppery-bronze) to complement all skin tones. It’s enriched with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and vitamin C to moisturize, smooth and guard your visage. Antioxidant-rich fruit extracts such as kiwi, dragon fruit, fig and pomegranate protect skin from environmental stressors. Turmeric and squalane oil in this clean serum-oil hybrid plump up and boost lackluster complexions. Use as a radiant primer or wear alone for a luminous, natural finish.

The Yummy Skin serum foundation boasts a 26 shade range. It is a flexible, medium-build cover-up that creates a natural, skin-like glow, and comes in a recyclable, refillable cartridge with refills sold separately.  

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Serum Foundation and Yummy Skin Glow Serum retail for $34 each and are available for purchase at danessamyricksbeauty.com and at sephora.com.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Glow Serum in Juice Boost, $34, danessamyricksbeauty.com. Image: courtesy of Danessa Myricks Beauty.
Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Serum Foundation, $34, sephora.com. Image: courtesy of Danessa Myricks Beauty.

