New Line to Watch: Diotima, Designer Rachel Scott’s Fashion Line, Is One for Our Dancehall Dreams

Image: courtesy of Moda Operandi

With its third and latest collection, Diotima is taking bohemian style to a whole new level. The theme for Prefall 2022 centers on femininity and love. And the sexy pieces by Jamaican-born designer Rachel Scott’s fashion label don’t disappoint.

Produced in New York City and Jamaica, the collection incorporates popular Caribbean handcrafts such as crochet and macramé with fine tailoring. Sand-colored net tops, tie-dyes, breezy mesh dresses, and an eye-catching basketweave trench dress are among the dreamy selections that transport us to idyllic scenes of Jamaica.

The Prefall 2022 campaign was shot on four different sets around the Caribbean island: pum pum rock, also known as the nature rock; a yard-style bar; the National Gallery of Jamaica; and Soundwave HQ, where dancehall reigns. The collection also features a print collaboration with Caribbean artist and photographer Nadia Huggins. “Our Tropiques print on stretch silk twill also establishes a notion of a ‘decolonized archive’—an idea active within the work of both Huggins and Diotima,” said Scott. “In this respect, primacy is given to intimate and experiential qualities over and above the object. Here, the work of Huggins is quite literally embodied.”

Prefall 2022 is available for preorder on modaoperandi.com and ships between June 15 and August 15.

