|Rep. Karen Bass Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Los Angeles|LeBron James Confirms He’s Fully Vaccinated Despite Early Skepticism|Op-Ed: The Problem with White Writers Writing Black Stories|Black Male Tech Founders Gear Up for Annual Conference in Miami|Black Travelers Contribute Nearly $160B to Travel Industry According to New Study|Diesel Fragrances Teams Up With Rapper Skepta|Lupus Advocate Raises Awareness for Black Men With Condition|The NBA’s Vaccine Conundrum: Sensible Questions, Flawed Conclusions, and Flat-out Selfishness by a Few Star Players|Introducing EBONY’s 2021 Power 100 List and Star-Studded Gala|EBONY Rundown: Pfizer Testing COVID Prevention Pill, Cynthia Bailey Confirms Departure from RHOA, and More

Diesel Fragrances Teams Up With Rapper Skepta

Skepta x Diesel
Skepta x Diesel
  • Diesel and Skepta are honoring men who have the courage to share their sound and take a stand.

Last week Diesel Fragrances teamed up with British grime rapper Skepta for its newest men’s fragrance titled Sound Of The Brave. The message behind the launch was to honor men who have the courage to share their sound and take a stand. There are a million ways to be courageous, but one voice can be enough to shake things up. 

“I’ve always wanted to do a fragrance, but I was waiting for the right opportunity. Sound of the Brave was perfect,” says Skepta. “My music really represents being brave and the power and passion in doing great things and getting to the next level. The smell. The bottle. The name. Everything was perfect.”

Presented in an iconic fist bottle—which is a Diesel signature from the ONLY BRAVE family, the juice inside is a vibrant electric blue. The 1.7 oz. retails for $57 and the 4.2 oz. retails for $88; both are available at macys.com and amazon.com.

Grime rapper Skepta is the face of Diesel’s latest men’s fragrance.

See Also
Six Cute Gifts for Your Skincare Junkie Besties

Diesel Sound of the Brave Eau De Parfum Spray, $57 (1.7 oz), macys.com

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.