Diesel Fragrances Teams Up With Rapper Skepta

Last week Diesel Fragrances teamed up with British grime rapper Skepta for its newest men’s fragrance titled Sound Of The Brave. The message behind the launch was to honor men who have the courage to share their sound and take a stand. There are a million ways to be courageous, but one voice can be enough to shake things up.

“I’ve always wanted to do a fragrance, but I was waiting for the right opportunity. Sound of the Brave was perfect,” says Skepta. “My music really represents being brave and the power and passion in doing great things and getting to the next level. The smell. The bottle. The name. Everything was perfect.”

Presented in an iconic fist bottle—which is a Diesel signature from the ONLY BRAVE family, the juice inside is a vibrant electric blue. The 1.7 oz. retails for $57 and the 4.2 oz. retails for $88; both are available at macys.com and amazon.com.

