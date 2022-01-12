Dior Has Teamed Up With Technogym for the Ultimate in Fitness Equipment

Working out has never been cooler—or chicer. To enhance your exercise experience, Dior has partnered with the Italian sports equipment company Technogym to create a series of limited edition home fitness products: a state-of-the-art treadmill (which connects to your tablet so you can access a wide range of running and walking workouts), a multifunctional bench (which includes dumbbells), and a wellness ball (which tones and helps improve your flexibility and balance). Produced at the Technogym Village in Italy, the equipment combines exercise and style to motivate you to live a healthier life.

“This shared goal of excellence gives life to a limited series of innovative Technogym products interpreted with the Maison Dior’s unique allure,” said Nerio Alessandri, founder of the Italian gym and fitness manufacturer. “Created to inspire the concept of wellness with new generations, it also offers people the opportunity to live a unique and irresistible experience. ”

This month, the limited edition Dior x Technogym products will be available at Dior pop-up shops in Beverly Hills; Soho, New York; London; the Chinese cities of Shanghai, Sanya, Beijing, and Chengdu; Hong Kong; Seoul, Korea; Taipei, Taiwan; Bangkok and Tokyo. Select Dior boutiques in New York City, Paris, Milan, Tokyo, and Seoul will also carry the equipment.

Image: courtesy of Dior