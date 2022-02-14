DKNY’s Spring 2022 ‘Do Your Thing’ Campaign Taps Black Creatives

For its Spring 2022 campaign, DKNY wants you to “Do your thing.” Model Ebonee Davis, rapper Smino, and identical twin DJs and accessory designers Coco and Breezy are among the creatives on hand who show us how they embody the theme in real life.

There will be a new spin on the theme each month of the season. This month, the campaign kicks off with “Do your thing for love”; followed by “Do your thing for fun” in March; “Do your thing for family” in April; “Do your thing for the future” in May; and finally, “Do your thing for community” in June.

For February, the spring campaign—styled by Edward Bowleg and photographed by Marili Andre—features images of real-life couple Davis and Smino in a series of warm embraces that highlight their love. While April’s spot captures the twin founders of the eyewear brand Coco and Breezy having fun on a couch while their mother, conga expert Diana Aponte, sits between them. This interaction is meant to display familial love.

Check out a couple of the DKNY spots, below, and hopefully they will inspire you to do your own dang thang!

DJs and accessory designers Coco and Breezy and their mom, Diana Aponte. Image: courtesy of DKNY.