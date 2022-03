Drake‘s October Very Own (OVO) and Playboy dropped a 14-piece capsule collection full of colorful silk button-downs, fun graphic tees, playful shorts and cool accessories last weekend. The iconic Playboy bunny and OVO’s owl motif can be found throughout the collection, while prints of memorable Playboy Bunnies and Hugh Hefner’s most notable magazine covers serve as another highlight.

The OV x Playboy collection is available to shop in-stores and online at octobersveryown.com.

Image: courtesy of Octobers Very Own.

Image: courtesy of Octobers Very Own.

Image: courtesy of Octobers Very Own.