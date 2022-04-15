Drip Alert: You Can’t Deny Iman Shumpert’s Style

EBONY’s April digital cover star Iman Shumpert, (along with his wife Teyana Taylor and kids Junie and Rue), has style in spades. After being drafted in 2011, he transformed himself into one of the best-dressed athletes on and off of the gram. His bold fashion choices set him aside from most celebrity men. He always wears his clothing with a certain swagger, whether it be a crop top that shows off his solid six-pack (or is that a twelve-pack in his case) or the standout cape moment he had at CFDA awards. He wears his clothes well.
Below, check out Iman Shumpert’s style throughout the years.