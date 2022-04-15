|Drip Alert: You Can’t Deny Iman Shumpert’s Style|‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Filmmakers Share Why Kanye Can’t Be Cancelled|FIT Honors Serena Williams, Producer Debra Martin Chase and Harlem Fashion Row’s Brandice Daniel at Awards Gala|Actress Rose Rollins Takes Charge On and Off the Court in ‘Long Slow Exhale’|Carol’s Daughter’s Love Delivered Initiative Expands Doula Access for Black Mothers|Beautiful Black Homes: Inside Media Mogul Jason Lee’s Sleek Los Angeles Hideaway|The Block Is Hot: The Dapper Man Edition|Chef David Rose Shares a Vegan Bolognese Recipe to Level Up Your Easter Dinner|Video Footage Captures Grand Rapids Police Officer Fatally Shooting Patrick Lyoya|Black Maternal Health Week: These Tasty Shakes Can Reduce The Risk of Gestational Diabetes

Drip Alert: You Can’t Deny Iman Shumpert’s Style

iman_shumpert
Iman Shumpert. Image: Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic for Getty Images
EBONY’s April digital cover star Iman Shumpert, (along with his wife Teyana Taylor and kids Junie and Rue), has style in spades. After being drafted in 2011, he transformed himself into one of the best-dressed athletes on and off of the gram. His bold fashion choices set him aside from most celebrity men. He always wears his clothing with a certain swagger, whether it be a crop top that shows off his solid six-pack (or is that a twelve-pack in his case) or the standout cape moment he had at CFDA awards. He wears his clothes well.

Below, check out Iman Shumpert’s style throughout the years.

Capes, shorts, and boots on the red carpet at the CFDA awards on Iman Shumpert. Image: Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Iman Shumpert rocking a leather two-piece with a two-tone overcoat. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images.
Those Pharrell Adidas had a chokehold on all of us in 2015. That bird-print suit ain’t bad either. Image: Michael Kovac for Getty Images.
Always staying on trend—this time it’s with an orange varsity jacket. Image: JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images for Getty Images.
Iman is giving his wife a run for her money, by flaunting his rock-solid abs in a crop top. Image: Brian Ach for Getty Images.
Junie and dad go twinsies in turbans. Image: Paras Griffin for Getty Images.
Showing love to the OG Biggie Smalls. Image: Rob Kim for Getty Images
Button shorts for a very unbuttoned-up look. Image: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage for GETTY IMAGES.
Giving us a taste of his preppy boy style on a night out. Image: James Devaney for Getty Images.
He’s giving us Big Daddy Kane vibes here. Image: Jerritt Clark for Getty Images.
With his high top fade and retro look, he looks ready to star in a Spike Lee joint. Image: Jim Spellman/WireImage for Getty Images.
