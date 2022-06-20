Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Stole the Show During Milan Men’s Fashion Week

This past Sunday, Prada debuted their Spring 2023 menswear collection, with 48 looks featuring an array of sleek suiting, Gangnam prints, interesting knit sweaters and tons of chic outwear. And though the collection was impeccable, the real standouts were the celebrity couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.

Typically, when a celebrity is invited to a fashion show, they are given front-row seats and are outfitted by the brand. Wade wore a Prada crochet yellow tank top under a black long sleeve jumpsuit that he tied at the waist with white Prada sneakers and jewelry. Union, in a slicked back pony, wore a neutral-colored tank dress with metallic fringe. The couple looked stunning strutting around the streets of Milan after the show #highfashioncouplegoals.

Image: Instagram/@dwyanewade

Wade getting dressed with his stylist Jason Bolden.

Also, the celebrity make-up artist Esther Edeme provided grooming and makeup for the two.