Ebony’s Top Staff Members Wear Dresses Made by Black Designers for the Power 100 Gala

Finding the right dress for an important event can almost be as stressful as planning an important event. For these three Ebony senior staff members, they knew how to solve that problem by tapping three different designers to custom design dresses for them. Michele Ghee Ebony’s CEO had her stunning black long-sleeved floor-length dress with a train in the back and sequins designed by Bara Thiam. Thiam learned to design at an early age while growing up in Senegal. After moving to NYC in 2018 Thiam began to design collections with the help of friends who taught him how to sew in his NYC showroom. Eden Bridgeman collaborated with designer Wale Oyejide, Esq of Ikire Jones on her arresting dress. Oyejide typically only designs menswear but made an exception for Eden. He also designed Nas’ jacket he wore on the cover and designed Justin Bridgeman’s jacket he wore tonight. Finally, Marielle Bobo Editor-in-Chief and Senior Vice President, Programming at Ebony joined forces with designer Charles Harbison of Harbison.Studio on a rich form-fitting orange floor-length gown with a side train. The power 100 Gala is a celebration of different Black people of all walks of life and it’s important that Black designers are able to showcase their work in the process.

