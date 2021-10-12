|Howard University Students Stage Sit-In Over Housing Conditions and Board Representation|EBONY Exclusive: Ashanti Talks ‘Honey Girls’ and Pursuing Passions Outside of Music|HBCU Homecomings Bring Out the Best in Tailgate Fashions|Living in the Now: One Woman’s Inspiring Journey with Metastatic Breast Cancer|Kaepernick’s New Book Advocates for the End of Policing and Imprisonment|Formerly Incarcerated Individuals Make Inroads in Tech|Buy This: Joseph Cheatham’s Yasaf Lit Candles Are the Perfect Smell Good Accessory for Your Home|Raider’s Coach Jon Gruden’s Cultural Cluelessness Gets Him Axed—Who’s Next?|EBONY Rundown: Department of Education Announces Overhaul of Loan Forgiveness Program, La La Anthony Breaks Silence on Divorce, and More|Jon Gruden Resigns As Raiders Head Coach After Racist, Homophobic, Misogynistic Emails Surface

Eleven by Venus Williams and K-Swiss Are Back With Another Capsule Collection

Image: courtesy of K-Swiss
Image: courtesy of K-Swiss
  • Why not wear what the champions are wearing?

Today, Venus Williams and K-Swiss are back with another collection from the Eleven by Venus Williams line, Retro by EleVen x K-Swiss. This drop pays homage to the true heritage and influence of 70s tennis and the psychedelic era. The 17-piece capsule fuses together timeless and classic designs with a bold and contemporary twist. Pieces like the sunset 70s leggings in midnight blue, the race track midi tank in midnight, and speed walk jogger in bright white all have hints of 70s influence. Many items in the collection are made from sustainable variegated quilt of certified organic cotton materials.

Price range from $74 to $158. The collection is available for purchase at KSwiss.com and ElevenbyVenusWilliams.com

RETRO BY ELEVEN X K-SWISS Legacy Hoodie, $108, elevenbyvenuswilliams.com
RETRO BY ELEVEN X K-SWISS All That Shimmers Sports Bra, $74, elevenbyvenuswilliams.com
RETRO BY ELEVEN X K-SWISS Race Track Legging, $108, elevenbyvenuswilliams.com
RETRO BY ELEVEN X K-SWISS K-Swiss’ Tubes B Sneakers, $90, elevenbyvenuswilliams.com
Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!