For the Fuller-Figured Ladies: 7 Bras Types That Work With Your Cute Outfits and Handle All Your Support Needs

As someone who absolutely loves to shop, I proudly admit that I absolutely hate shopping for plus-size bras. While you can blind buy to your heart’s content, it’s always best to try those core staples in the dressing room to ensure that your fit is right. And if you’re like me, always low on time and patience, then you probably have as many ill-fitting bras in your drawer as I do.
Getting a professional fitting at your local department store—or at a plus-specific retailer like Lane Bryant or Torrid —truly takes care of half the job. More than likely, your fitter will have you try on a selection of sizes and styles to find your best match. And since you’re in the dressing room anyway, these are the core bras that you need for flattering support underneath any kind of of top or dress. Shop them below.