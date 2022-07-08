|Sag Harbor’s Historic Black Beachfront Community Highlighted On “Home” Docu-series|For the Fuller-Figured Ladies: 7 Bras Types That Work With Your Cute Outfits and Handle All Your Support Needs|Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 21 Years in Federal Prison for Violating George Floyd’s Civil Rights|Jenifer Lewis to Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame|A Modern Guide to Dating and Finding Love From the ‘Love Match Atlanta’ Celebrity Matchmakers|Las Vegas Raiders Name Sandra Douglass Morgan as the NFL’s First Black Female President|Dave Chappelle Address Backlash to Trans Jokes in New Netflix Special|Beyoncé Allegedly Executing #MeToo Checks on ‘Renaissance’ Collaborators|Simone Biles Becomes Youngest to Receive Medal of Freedom, Former ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Sentenced, and More|Shop These Lightweight Bedding Sets To Keep Cool On Sweltering Summer Nights

For the Fuller-Figured Ladies: 7 Bras Types That Work With Your Cute Outfits and Handle All Your Support Needs

savage-fenty-bras
Image: courtesy of Savage x Fenty.
As someone who absolutely loves to shop, I proudly admit that I absolutely hate shopping for plus-size bras. While you can blind buy to your heart’s content, it’s always best to try those core staples in the dressing room to ensure that your fit is right. And if you’re like me, always low on time and patience, then you probably have as many ill-fitting bras in your drawer as I do.

Getting a professional fitting at your local department store—or at a plus-specific retailer like Lane Bryant or Torrid —truly takes care of half the job. More than likely, your fitter will have you try on a selection of sizes and styles to find your best match. And since you’re in the dressing room anyway, these are the core bras that you need for flattering support underneath any kind of of top or dress. Shop them below.

Plunge Bra

Image: courtesy of Lane Bryant

Dare to go low and wear this nude-colored bra underneath your sexiest V-neck dresses and tops.

Lane Bryant Smooth Boost Plunge Bra, $51, lanebryant.com.

T-Shirt Bra

Image: courtesy of Torrid

For sexy support and smoothing, I personally swear by this underwire bra. Torrid’s selections usually feature fun, bright prints and matching panties as a fun alternative to typical nudes.

Torrid Push-Up T-Shirt Bra – Lace Black With 360° Back Smoothing, $65, torrid.com.

Convertible Bra

Image: courtesy of Ashley Stewart

Who wouldn’t want a multifaceted undergarment like this one? This selection is ideal for all of your strappy and strapless vacation slay staples.

Ashley Stewart 6 Way Convertible Butterfly Bra, $55, ashleystewart.com.

Side Support Bra

Image: courtesy of Bare Necessities

Rocking a form-fitting minidress? Try this side-slimming piece for a smooth silhouette all around.

Bare Necessities Goddess Keira Satin Side Support Bra, $40-50, barenecessities.com.

Sports Bra

Image: courtesy of Fabletics

Yitty, Lizzo’s exciting new collection with Fabletics, features revolutionary shapewear powered by quality fabrics and crafted with bold colors and modern patterns. This bralette is cute enough to wear with a pair of relaxed jeans or boyfriend shorts.

Yitty Collection Major Label Smoothing Cross-Front Bralette, $50, fabletics.com.

Balconette Bra

Image: courtesy of Savage X Fenty

Not into a deep plunge? Balconettes are still great for low-cut silhouettes, but give you a bit more protection and coverage up top.

Savage X Fenty Savage Not Sorry Lightly Lined Lace Balconette Bra, $65, savagex.com.

Bralette

Image: courtesy of Love Vera

Love, Vera offers one of the best ranges of true flesh-toned intimates on the market —because, like all good things, the concept was nurtured and executed by a Black woman.

Love, Vera Logo Bralette, $32, lovevera.com.

