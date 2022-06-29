10 Plus-Size Amazon Finds for a Last-Minute Slay

Picture this: it’s T-minus 72 hours before your vacation. In your closet filled with plenty of things to wear, you have absolutely nothing to wear. You furiously stuff a random assortment of tops, dresses and leggings in your packing cubes and pray to the TSA gods that A) your bag is underweight and B) you can find a reliable store at your destination, just in case you need another ‘fit.
The above scenario reflects me before any trip, whether it be a quick weekend getaway or a week-long tropical vacation. I get anxious because at least 95 percent of my shopping is done online, and sometimes my packages don’t arrive in enough time before my trip. And if my luggage ever gets lost in a city or country that’s barren of plus-size retailers, I’m screwed.
Surprisingly, Amazon comes through with plenty of plus-size finds that are affordable, stylish, and most importantly, Prime-friendly. I admit, I used to sniff at the site’s curve and plus selections as they veered a bit matronly. But now, there are ample high-quality selections that are worth adding to cart—and can probably be shipped to whatever domestic location that you’re visiting, too. See some of our favorites ahead.