10 Plus-Size Amazon Finds for a Last-Minute Slay

Essie-golden-the-drop-dress
Image: Instagram/@essiegolden.
Picture this: it’s T-minus 72 hours before your vacation. In your closet filled with plenty of things to wear, you have absolutely nothing to wear. You furiously stuff a random assortment of tops, dresses and leggings in your packing cubes and pray to the TSA gods that A) your bag is underweight and B) you can find a reliable store at your destination, just in case you need another ‘fit.

The above scenario reflects me before any trip, whether it be a quick weekend getaway or a week-long tropical vacation. I get anxious because at least 95 percent of my shopping is done online, and sometimes my packages don’t arrive in enough time before my trip. And if my luggage ever gets lost in a city or country that’s barren of plus-size retailers, I’m screwed.

Surprisingly, Amazon comes through with plenty of plus-size finds that are affordable, stylish, and most importantly, Prime-friendly. I admit, I used to sniff at the site’s curve and plus selections as they veered a bit matronly. But now, there are ample high-quality selections that are worth adding to cart—and can probably be shipped to whatever domestic location that you’re visiting, too. See some of our favorites ahead.

Image: Instagram/@essiegolden.

I spotted this gorgeous summer dress on Essie Golden, who says that it’s “lightweight, super comfy, and can easily be dressed up or down.” I’m looking forward to trying the blue option and teaming it with cute slide sandals or my new favorite Air Max 97s.

The Drop Women’s Anaya Square Neck Cut-Out Tiered Maxi Dress, $60, amazon.com.
Image: courtesy of Shein

I own this skirt in several colors. The draping and ruching hides everything I want, and accents everything I desire. Plus, it looks and feels way more expensive than its actual cost.

Shein Women’s Plus Asymmetrical Side Split High Waist Midi Ruched Satin Skirt, $33, amazon.com.
Image: courtesy of Amazon

When it comes to summer color, my philosophy is this: the brighter, the better.

Daci Women Plus Size Two Piece Bikini Swimsuit With High Waisted Bottom Tummy Control, $33, amazon.com.


Image: courtesy of Amazon

With a solid four-star rating and over 2,000 reviews, this Vegas-ready minidress is worth taking a gamble on.

IyMoo Women’s Sexy Plus Size Rhinestone Mesh See Through Bodycon Party Club Mini Dress, $46, amazon.com.
Image: courtesy of Amazon

My best friend, Boston-based writer Arielle Gray, swears by this puff-sleeved pick because of its generous elastic in the back.

TINSTREE Women’s Plus Size Square Neck Dress Long Puff Sleeve Flowy Swing A-Line Short Casual Mini Dress, $29.99 – $38.99, amazon.com.
Image: courtesy of Amazon

I love a little bit of frame-flattering ruching on a minidress. Save this one for your most special pair of heels.

IyMoo Women’s Sexy Plus Size Bodycon Drawstring Ruched Mini Club Dress, $38, amazon.com.
Image: courtesy of Amazon

If you have an apple or square-shaped frame, a pair of flared jeans or pants is perfect for creating the illusion of curves. These jeans have plenty of stretch, too, so they’ll be flattering on your bum.

HannahZone Womens Ripped Bell Bottom Plus Size Jeans Flared Jean Pants, $38, amazon.com.
Image: courtesy of Amazon

And if you’re like me —a person who wasn’t blessed with ample, err, assets— these jeans are perfect for providing a little boost.

Levi’s Women’s Wedgie Straight Jeans, $3$70.14, amazon.com.
Image: courtesy of Amazon

Going on a tropical vacay? This two-piece set can double as a cover-up or an actual outfit. Crochet is hot right now!

ECHOINE Women Two Piece Skirt Set, $35, amazon.com.
Image: courtesy of Amazon

Another easy way to mix-and-match. You can easily team this cover-up with a pair of cut-off shorts for an easy daytime look.

MakeMeChic Women’s Plus Size 3 Piece Swimsuit Printed Halter High Waisted Triangle Bikini Set with Cover Up, $34, amazon.com.

