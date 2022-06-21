5 Emerging Plus-Size Brands To Keep an Eye On

Fashion, to me, is one of the most essential art forms to ever exist. You tell a story with each piece that you put on, and in a way, your outfit is the best (and easiest) way to express yourself without saying a word. I fell in love with fashion by way of magazines—‚ glossy editorials featuring garments that I could only fantasize about touching one day. The real fun is taking inspiration from those looks—or whatever your source of inspiration is—and creating your own moment.
It’s so exciting to see emerging plus-size brands popping up on runways and newsfeeds these days, especially when the plus demographic often gets the industry’s scraps. The brands featured below offer pieces that are—dare I say it?—exciting. They invite those of us with bigger bodies to take up space stylishly—to play with colors, textures, lengths and dimensions, and to write our own sartorial stories with no boundaries. Keep scrolling for a jolt of inspo from some of the coolest plus brands out right now.