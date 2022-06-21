5 Emerging Plus-Size Brands To Keep an Eye On

Fashion, to me, is one of the most essential art forms to ever exist. You tell a story with each piece that you put on, and in a way, your outfit is the best (and easiest) way to express yourself without saying a word. I fell in love with fashion by way of magazines—‚ glossy editorials featuring garments that I could only fantasize about touching one day. The real fun is taking inspiration from those looks—or whatever your source of inspiration is—and creating your own moment.

It’s so exciting to see emerging plus-size brands popping up on runways and newsfeeds these days, especially when the plus demographic often gets the industry’s scraps. The brands featured below offer pieces that are—dare I say it?—exciting. They invite those of us with bigger bodies to take up space stylishly—to play with colors, textures, lengths and dimensions, and to write our own sartorial stories with no boundaries. Keep scrolling for a jolt of inspo from some of the coolest plus brands out right now.

PARI PASSU

Image: courtesy of Pari Passu



Pari Passu is Latin for “equal in all respects,” which is the mission of this sleek, chic New York City-based brand. If you’re looking for wardrobe staples (think tailored slacks, gauzy vacation separates and fine fabrics), this is the line to look into. Plus, the fit can’t be beat: according to the brand, they spent almost a year perfecting their body forms based on 7,500 3D body scans.



Pari Passu Wide Leg Pajama Pants, $248, paripassu.com.

Pari Passu Pajama Shirt, $268, paripassu.com.

Wray NYC

Image: courtesy of Wray NYC



Fashion as art—in a very literal sense. Wray NYC was founded by Wray Serna, a graduate of California College of the Arts and Parsons School of Design, Paris. The artistic influence is evident with this line’s vibrant neon co-ords, acid floral-stamped loungewear separates and much more.



Wray NYC Rosemary Dress, $265, wraynyc.com.

GIA/Irl

Image: Gia/IRL



Minimal and meaningful, these solid dresses and cut-out co-ords have been on my shopping list for months. This set of linen separates can be worn in infinite ways, dressed up or dressed down.



Gia/IRL Gia Skirt, $98, giairl.com.

Gia/IRL Gia Top, $100, giairl.com.

Jibri

Image: courtesy of Jibri



Jibri’s not a new brand, but the house continues to reinvent itself every season with contemporary takes on evening wear, loungewear and resort-ready separates. I always browse this site for inspiration before a tropical vacation.



Jibri Angled Slouch Mini Dress, $250, jibri.com.



Christian Omeshun