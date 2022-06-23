‘Exchange’ Singer India Shawn Shares Her 4 Beauty Must-Haves

Los Angeles native India Shawn is one of the new wave of R&B singers to keep your eye on. Shawn’s love affair with music started when she was a child and sang in her youth’s church choir. After years as a songwriter, co-writing songs industry’s vets such as Keri Hilson, Chris Brown, Monica and, P Diddy, Shawn released her debut track “Origin” which caught the attention of Solange Knowles—which led to her performing at Kanye West’s Coachella Sunday service set.
On her Before We Go album, her hit “Cali Love” featured artists 6Lack and Anderson Paak. Her latest single n “Exchange,” which was co-written and co-produced by D’Mile, “by far the sexiest song” she’s ever written.
Not only are folks mesmerized by her vocals, but they are also digging her glowy skin. Here, Shawn digs in on what she uses to achieve her immaculate finish.