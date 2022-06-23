|‘Exchange’ Singer India Shawn Shares Her 4 Beauty Must-Haves|Upgrade Your Backyard With This Mix of Modern Furniture and Décor|Black Thought: It’s Time That We Have a Full Spectrum of Black Liberation|Morgan Cato Becomes the First Black Woman in NBA History to Be Named Assistant General Manager|Dr. Ibram X. Kendi Is Challenging All Parents and Teachers to Think as Anti-Racists|Yolanda Flowers Becomes the First Black Major Party Nominee for Alabama’s Governor|The Incredible ‘Rise’ of Giannis Antetokounmpo and His Family|“Black Love” Star Dretona Maddox Opens Up About Her 30-Year Marriage and Initiative to Support Teen Moms|Martin Lawrence and Ludacris to Receive Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame|Andrew Gillum Indicted for Conspiracy, Wire Fraud and Making False Statements

‘Exchange’ Singer India Shawn Shares Her 4 Beauty Must-Haves

india_shawn
India Shawn. Image: Instagram/@indiashawn
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Los Angeles native India Shawn is one of the new wave of R&B singers to keep your eye on. Shawn’s love affair with music started when she was a child and sang in her youth’s church choir. After years as a songwriter, co-writing songs industry’s vets such as Keri Hilson, Chris Brown, Monica and, P Diddy, Shawn released her debut track “Origin” which caught the attention of Solange Knowles—which led to her performing at Kanye West’s Coachella Sunday service set

On her Before We Go album, her hit “Cali Love” featured artists 6Lack and Anderson Paak. Her latest single n “Exchange,” which was co-written and co-produced by D’Mile, “by far the sexiest song” she’s ever written. 

Not only are folks mesmerized by her vocals, but they are also digging her glowy skin. Here, Shawn digs in on what she uses to achieve her immaculate finish.  

Image: courtesy of Skinglass

“The holy grail for healthy glowing skin! Skinglass is specially created for makeup and skincare lovers. It can be used to prep skin for foundation or as a shimmering highlighting finish. I get the most compliments on my skin when I wear it; I don’t feel complete without it!”

Skinglass Rose Gold Highlighting Face Oil, $38, skinglass.com
Image: courtesy of Humanrace

“I will buy anything Pharrell sells because look at his face! His 3 part skin care system includes a rice powder cleanser, lotus enzyme exfoliator, and a humidifying cream. It’s vegan and fragrance-free which is perfect for my sensitive skin.”

Humanrace Routine Pack, $126, humanrace.com
Image: courtesy of Elf Cosmetics

“This concealer offers the very best coverage and can be found in any convenience store for only 7 dollars! I dab under my eyes and on problem areas on days I don’t feel like wearing a full face of makeup. This concealer is most definitely a cheat code.” 

Elf Cosmetics Hydrating Camo Concealer, $7, elfcosmetics.com
Image: courtesy of Black Girl Sunscreen

“SPF is necessary for all and vital, especially for those of us who are working on healing acne scars and hyperpigmentation. Black girl sunscreen is lightweight and doesn’t leave that filmy residue that most SPFs do; it’s made with us in mind.”

Black Girl Sunscreen Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion with SpF 30, $19, blackgirlsunscreen.com

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.