‘Exchange’ Singer India Shawn Shares Her 4 Beauty Must-Haves

Los Angeles native India Shawn is one of the new wave of R&B singers to keep your eye on. Shawn’s love affair with music started when she was a child and sang in her youth’s church choir. After years as a songwriter, co-writing songs industry’s vets such as Keri Hilson, Chris Brown, Monica and, P Diddy, Shawn released her debut track “Origin” which caught the attention of Solange Knowles—which led to her performing at Kanye West’s Coachella Sunday service set.

On her Before We Go album, her hit “Cali Love” featured artists 6Lack and Anderson Paak. Her latest single n “Exchange,” which was co-written and co-produced by D’Mile, “by far the sexiest song” she’s ever written.

Not only are folks mesmerized by her vocals, but they are also digging her glowy skin. Here, Shawn digs in on what she uses to achieve her immaculate finish.

“The holy grail for healthy glowing skin! Skinglass is specially created for makeup and skincare lovers. It can be used to prep skin for foundation or as a shimmering highlighting finish. I get the most compliments on my skin when I wear it; I don’t feel complete without it!”



“I will buy anything Pharrell sells because look at his face! His 3 part skin care system includes a rice powder cleanser, lotus enzyme exfoliator, and a humidifying cream. It’s vegan and fragrance-free which is perfect for my sensitive skin.”



“This concealer offers the very best coverage and can be found in any convenience store for only 7 dollars! I dab under my eyes and on problem areas on days I don’t feel like wearing a full face of makeup. This concealer is most definitely a cheat code.”



