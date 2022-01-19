Fashion Luminaries, Industry Insiders, and Close Friends Share Sentiments on the Cultural Impact and Lasting Legacy of André Leon Talley

With the news of the incomparable fashion editor André Leon Talley’s passing, fashion folk and fans are left devastated.

In a tribute to her longtime friend on Vogue.com, Condé Nast’s Global Editorial Director Anna Wintour put into words the blessing that those who got to know him felt: “The loss of André is felt by so many of us today: the designers he enthusiastically cheered on every season, and who loved him for it; the generations he inspired to work in the industry, seeing a figure who broke boundaries while never forgetting where he started from; those who knew fashion, and Vogue, simply because of him; and, not forgetting, the multitude of colleagues over the years who were consistently buoyed by every new discovery of André’s, which he would discuss loudly, and volubly—no one could make people more excited about the most seemingly insignificant fashion details than him. Even his stream of colorful faxes and emails were a highly anticipated event, something we all looked forward to.”

“Yet it’s the loss of André as my colleague and friend that I think of now; it’s immeasurable,” she continued. ” He was magnificent and erudite and wickedly funny—mercurial, too. Like many decades-long relationships, there were complicated moments, but all I want to remember today, all I care about, is the brilliant and compassionate man who was a generous and loving friend to me and to my family for many, many years, and who we will all miss so much.”

Below, EBONY compiled reflections from industry insiders and thought-leaders on the lasting legacy of one of fashion’s most impactful cultural influencer. May our Godfather of Fashion rest in heavenly peace.

I met Andre Leon Talley at Marc Jacobs’s wedding. I first hesitated. I mean, a living legend. The sort of imposing, ultra charismatic aura. I walked past him. Mute. I gathered myself. A U-turn. I told him I was running because he walked. I said that. No picture. He was gracious. — @PAM_BOY (Pierre) (@pam_boy) January 19, 2022

If you know me, you know that this photo of Andre Walker, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and André Leon Talley at Andy Warhol’s studio (1984) is my laptop’s screen saver. I will now print it and frame it. This photo is every Black kid’s dream team. It tells the importance of community. pic.twitter.com/hThf90JAvT — @PAM_BOY (Pierre) (@pam_boy) January 19, 2022