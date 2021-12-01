|Video: Stylists Wayman + Micah on Amplifing Black Designers and Tessa Thompson’s EBONY Cover Shoot|EBONY Rundown: Jury Selection for Daunte Wright Manslaughter Trial Begins, CDC Recommends COVID-19 Booster for All Adults, and More|Meharry Medical College Gifts Each Student With $10,000|Billionaire Boys Club Teams Up With Pharell’s NonProfit Yellow for Giving Tuesday|Lee Elder, the First Black Golfer to Play in the Masters, Passes Away at 87|Emmit King, Former Olympic Track and Field Athlete, Passes Away|Tackling Low Cancer Screening Rates in Our Community, Novartis and The American Cancer Society Join Forces|Trey Songz Is Being Investigated in Las Vegas For an Alleged Sexual Assault|The Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2021 Fashion Awards in London|Barbados Becomes a Republic After Severing Ties With Queen Elizabeth II, Names Rihanna ‘National Hero’

Thompson’s long time stylists Wayman and Micah discuss the fashion inspiration for her EBONY cover shoot shoot and the importance of amplifying Black designers through their work. Photographed in black and white, the dramatic visuals nod to old Hollywood while blurring the line between masculine and feminine. A bold and refreshing statement for the new year, Thompson rocks Spring 2022 looks by some of the most exciting young designers right now including Christian Siriano, Cong Tri and HARBISON—next gen visionaries who are redefining the rules of fashion.

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

