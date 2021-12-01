Video: Stylists Wayman + Micah on Amplifing Black Designers and Tessa Thompson’s EBONY Cover Shoot

Thompson’s long time stylists Wayman and Micah discuss the fashion inspiration for her EBONY cover shoot shoot and the importance of amplifying Black designers through their work. Photographed in black and white, the dramatic visuals nod to old Hollywood while blurring the line between masculine and feminine. A bold and refreshing statement for the new year, Thompson rocks Spring 2022 looks by some of the most exciting young designers right now including Christian Siriano, Cong Tri and HARBISON—next gen visionaries who are redefining the rules of fashion.