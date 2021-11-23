|EBONY Rundown: Wendy Williams’ Brother Addresses Dementia Reports|Peacock Releases Teaser to ‘Bel-Air’ Series|Local Rapper Identified as Suspect in Wisconsin Parade Tragedy|5 Sweaters That’ll Keep You Warm When the Weather Cools|EBONY Exclusive: Yara Shahidi on How She’s Helping Empower the Next Gen Through Technology|Kansas City Detective Convicted of Manslaughter For Killing a Black Man at His Home|NBA Suspends LeBron James for One Game, Isaiah Stewart for Two After Sunday’s Altercation|Lil Nas X Partners With Taco Bell Foundation to Launch Annual Live Más Scholarship|Malikah Shabazz, the Daughter of Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz, Passes Away at 56|EBONY Rundown: Closing Arguments Begin in Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial, DMX Documentary to Premiere on HBO, and More

The fall air is getting crisp, which means it’s time to replace that T-shirt with a sweater. With the world opening up this year, people will definitely be out and about. For those who are still working from home and don’t want to turn on their heaters just yet, throwing on a warm and comfy sweater is the next best thing. Let’s be real: You can never have too many sweaters. Some folks would consider them a winter staple.

Below, we’ve rounded up five selections to keep you warm and cozy through winter.

Theory Moving Rib Turtleneck Sweater in Cashmere, $425, theory.com

Heaven By Marc Jacobs Super Fluff Sweater, $275, marcjabobs.com 

Veronica Beard Chiana Fair Isle Sweater, $495, veronicabeard.com
& Other Stories Merino Cable Knit Sweater, $99, stories.com
Kenzo Pleat Camo Jumper, $207, kenzo.com 

