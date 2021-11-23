5 Sweaters That’ll Keep You Warm When the Weather Cools

The fall air is getting crisp, which means it’s time to replace that T-shirt with a sweater. With the world opening up this year, people will definitely be out and about. For those who are still working from home and don’t want to turn on their heaters just yet, throwing on a warm and comfy sweater is the next best thing. Let’s be real: You can never have too many sweaters. Some folks would consider them a winter staple.

Below, we’ve rounded up five selections to keep you warm and cozy through winter.

Theory Moving Rib Turtleneck Sweater in Cashmere, $425, theory.com



Heaven By Marc Jacobs Super Fluff Sweater, $275, marcjabobs.com



Veronica Beard Chiana Fair Isle Sweater, $495, veronicabeard.com

& Other Stories Merino Cable Knit Sweater, $99, stories.com