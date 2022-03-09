Alicia Keys Teams With Athleta on ‘Power of She’ Grant Program and New Athleticwear Collection

Coinciding with Women’s History Month, Alicia Keys is joining Athleta for a purpose-driven partnership focused on multiple initiatives to empower women and girls through movement, feel-good product, and connection. The collaboration includes Keys joining the brand’s Power of She grant program, releasing exclusive interactive digital content, and co-designing an inclusive limited-edition activewear line.

Together, Keys and Power of She Fund will focus on funding for wellness and fitness programs that are more inclusive to female BIPOC businesses and communities. Keys will help select recipients and provide them with mentoring resources and learnings from her own well-being journey over her career.

Keys will also connect meaningfully with women through community conversations through AthletaWell, the brand’s digital community, in a campaign called “Within You” where the 15-time Grammy award winner will serve as a mentor and advisor. Her goal is to fuel women’s and girl’s confidence through celebrating their accomplishments and tools they use to foster their own healthy mind, body and spirit.

Lastly, the Athleta x Alicia Keys collection is a stylish, 15-piece limited edition collection designed to support women, boost their mood and energy, and let them feel powerful in their own bodies. It is “inclusive by design,” which means it was designed, fit, and tested by real women across the brand’s extended size range (XXS to 3X). The collection is available for purchase now at athleta.gap.com.

Image: courtesy of Athleta

Athleta Keys Utility Jumpsuit, $209, athleta.gap.com

Image: courtesy of Athleta

Athleta Keys Rib Crop Tank, $69, athleta.gap.com

Image: courtesy of Athleta

Athleta Keys High Waist Utility Pant, $179, athleta.gap.com