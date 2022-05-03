Best Moments From the 2022 Met Gala

After what seems like an extremely long in-person hiatus from the first Monday in May, the highly coveted Met Gala is back on schedule. Aside from furthering the support of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and the allure of the star studded parties, museum and fashion lovers bonded over the evening’s vast display of stunning and dramatic pieces. With a theme of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” the latest addition to the iconic gala’s past, this exhibition explores the contributions of some of the most notable designers and their works in American fashion history while shining a much-needed light on those whose works have not received as much attention. While the attire requirement of the evening is white tie gilded glamour with an emphasis on New York flare, we can only imagine how the rich and famous will embody this dress code.

Here are a few of the best moments from the evening:

Lala Anthony co-hosted the evening in custom LaQuan Smith

Anthony wore an interpretation of gilded glamour as she interviewed talent who walked the red carpet.

Anderson.Paak’s wig

You’ve most likely never seen a more shiny luxurious wig than his and Anderson.Paak wears it so well.

Anderson.Paak smiles at the cameras for the 2022 Met Gala. Image: Theo Wargo/WireImage/getty Images

André Leon Talley’s presence was innumerably felt

In showcasing stunning looks alongside Laura Herrier while chatting with Lala Anthony, Victor Glemaud took a moment to pay homage to the late, great Andre Leon Talley, whose presence was undoubtedly missed this year. Talley passed away in January of this year. Award winning director and artist QuestLove also paid tribute to ALT in conversation with Vanessa Hudgens and Hamish Bowles while making a point to emphasize how the 1900s manifested differently during the gilded glamour age for African Americans, specifically African American women.

Half way through the red carpet viewing, a brief tribute was officially paid to the late icon and EBONY’s February 2022 posthumous cover star. It was also announced that the robe he wore to the 2010 Met Gala would be added to this years exhibition which can be seen below:

André Leon Talley wearing the same robe that he wore to the 2010 Met Gala which was themed “American Woman: Fashioning A National Identity.” Image: Cindy Ord/Getty Images/SCAD

Ashton Sanders revealing he will be playing Bobby Brown in new Whitney Houston biopic

Aside from the Blade-esque vampire look while being decked down in Casablanca, Sanders shared with Lala Anthony that he would be playing ‘My Prerogative’ singer in the latest Whitney Houston biopic that is set to come out soon.

Ashton Sanders attends The 2022 Met Gala. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum

Venus Williams looked fresh to death

Styled by Law Roach, Venus Williams looked sleek in all Black with gorgeous braids adorned with jewels.

Venus Williams arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” Image: Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images/The Met Museum

Historic seamstress Elizabeth Kecklye had a moment

Sex in the City’s Sarah Jessica Parker wore a custom Christopher John Rogers design inspired by a garment sewn by Elizabeth Keckley. Keckley was born into slavery and sewed the outfits of former first lady Mary Lincoln’s outfits. See an illustration of Keckley below:

Illustrated portrait of Elizabeth Keckley (1818 – 1907), a formerly enslaved woman who bought her freedom and became dressmaker for First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln. Image: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana DeBose and MJ Rodriguez stunned in the Moschino

Pulling up as a part of the Moschino posse, these three hotties looked absolutely dazzling and iconic after achieving phenomenal new heights the past few months.

Teyana Taylor shut down the red carpet

In a futuristic yet Harlemite flare, Teyana Taylor made her presence known as she posed and served face in her second Met Gala appearance. Even model Winnie Harlow had to stop, stare and give props. Taylor also shared that she learned about the history of fashion and the influence of Black women on fashion.

Teyana Taylor, wearing Iris Van Herpen is seen getting hyped up by her friend Winnie Harlow, also in iris Van Herpen, at the 2022 Met Gala. Image: John Shearer/Getty Images

New York Mayor Eric Adams made an appearance

Newly appointed New York mayor Eric Adams took a break from governance and gave a thumbs up on the Met Gala red carpet while being accompanied by Tracey Collins.