With this weekend being the first Coachella we’ve had since Beychella, you’re going to have to bring your A-game because the cameras and vid cams will be popping.

Here, we’ve gathered a few cute dresses to get you through festival season. Floral dresses are a festival mainstay. Blue tie dye is a staple. Or, go wild with a leopard version. Whatever your mood and style, we’ve brought you options.

Image: courtesy of Marc Jacobs.



Heaven by Marc Jacobs Cloud love dress, $425, marcjacobs.com



Image: courtesy of Miaou.



Miaou Vivi Dress, $275, miaou.com





Image: courtesy of Ganni.



Ganni Embellished Babydoll Mini Dress, $475, ganni.com

Image: courtesy of H&M.



H&M Mesh Slip Dress, $18, hm.com



Image: courtesy of Boohoo.



Boohoo Sequin Strappy Dress, $65, us.boohoo.com



Image: courtesy of Colin Locascio.



Colin Locascio Kylie Silk Dress, $425, colinlocascio.com