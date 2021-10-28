|North Carolina Central University Launches Program to Increase the Numbers of Black Male Teachers in the US|Coach and Michael B. Jordan are Back with Another Drop|Walmart Pledges $2.4 Million to Jackson State University|Toni Morrison’s ‘Beloved’ Is at the Center of Virginia Governor’s Race|H&M and John Boyega Just Dropped a Sustainable Menswear Collaboration|A Recap of the EBONY ‘Power Talks’ Series|RZA Talks Wu-Tang: ‘An American Saga’ and Season 2 Finale|Cop This Look: 4 Bad and Boujee 90s Sitcom Costumes to Rock This Halloween|Cantu Beauty Partners With the United Negro College Fund to Invest in Nontraditional Students at HBCUs|Ugandan President Calls Deadly Bombing a ‘Terrorist Act’

Coach and Michael B. Jordan are Back with Another Drop

Image: courtesy of Coach
Image: courtesy of Coach

“You have to have a dope hoodie. One way or another a hoodie has to be in there. Whether it’s a zip-up or pullover. And a dope bag. Just to be able to carry your essentials and things that you need throughout the day—whether it’s your backpack, your duffle or crossbody bag,” said Michael B. Jordan on his third collection with Coach. 

Three times the charm for Coach and Michael B. Jordan as they release their third capsule collaboration, “Blue the Great: The Art of Collaboration,” with Jordan’s friend, the LA-based artist and painter Blue the Great. The genderless collection includes clothing, footwear, bags, and accessories inspired by Jordan’s personal style and Blue’s contemporary take on art. The limited-edition drop links streetwear and sportswear with Coach’s heritage in craftsmanship, and features the brand’s iconic signature Rexy which has been updated with Blue’s trademark mummy-wrapped art.

“I’ve been painting since I was a kid. It’s crazy and pretty exciting to be able to put my spin on such an iconic brand like Coach. Whenever art and fashion mix exciting things can happen,” said Blue the Great. 

The campaign was shot by Shaniqwa Jarvis, and featured portraits of Jordan, Blue and their friends the artist Tori Kirihara, the beauty and lifestyle influencers Khat and Frank Brim, at the Open Door art gallery. 

See Also
Six Cute Gifts for Your Skincare Junkie Besties

“We had worked with Blue as part of our Spring 2021 campaign, so I was excited to partner with him and Michael on this special collection,” said Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers. “Mike and Blue have a great friendship, grounded in mutual respect for each other’s artistic approach. The combination brought originality, dimension, and significance to this collection.”

The limited edition pieces can be purchased at coach.com, with prices topping out at $995. 

Image: courtesy of Coach @khatbrim
Image: courtesy of Coach @bluethegreat
Image: courtesy of Coach Frank Brim
Coach X Michael B. Jordan 100 Percent Recycled Tote 42 With Mummified Rexy, $195, coach.com

Coach X Michael B. Jordan Hoodie In Organic Cotton With Mummified Rexy, $275, coach.com
Coach X Michael B. Jordan T-Shirt In Organic Cotton With Mummified Rexy, $125, coach.com
Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!