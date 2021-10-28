Coach and Michael B. Jordan are Back with Another Drop

“You have to have a dope hoodie. One way or another a hoodie has to be in there. Whether it’s a zip-up or pullover. And a dope bag. Just to be able to carry your essentials and things that you need throughout the day—whether it’s your backpack, your duffle or crossbody bag,” said Michael B. Jordan on his third collection with Coach.

Three times the charm for Coach and Michael B. Jordan as they release their third capsule collaboration, “Blue the Great: The Art of Collaboration,” with Jordan’s friend, the LA-based artist and painter Blue the Great. The genderless collection includes clothing, footwear, bags, and accessories inspired by Jordan’s personal style and Blue’s contemporary take on art. The limited-edition drop links streetwear and sportswear with Coach’s heritage in craftsmanship, and features the brand’s iconic signature Rexy which has been updated with Blue’s trademark mummy-wrapped art.

“I’ve been painting since I was a kid. It’s crazy and pretty exciting to be able to put my spin on such an iconic brand like Coach. Whenever art and fashion mix exciting things can happen,” said Blue the Great.

The campaign was shot by Shaniqwa Jarvis, and featured portraits of Jordan, Blue and their friends the artist Tori Kirihara, the beauty and lifestyle influencers Khat and Frank Brim, at the Open Door art gallery.

“We had worked with Blue as part of our Spring 2021 campaign, so I was excited to partner with him and Michael on this special collection,” said Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers. “Mike and Blue have a great friendship, grounded in mutual respect for each other’s artistic approach. The combination brought originality, dimension, and significance to this collection.”

The limited edition pieces can be purchased at coach.com, with prices topping out at $995.

Image: courtesy of Coach @khatbrim

Image: courtesy of Coach @bluethegreat

Image: courtesy of Coach Frank Brim

Coach X Michael B. Jordan 100 Percent Recycled Tote 42 With Mummified Rexy, $195, coach.com





Coach X Michael B. Jordan Hoodie In Organic Cotton With Mummified Rexy, $275, coach.com