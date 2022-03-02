Cop This Stat: Telfar Drops Two New Denim Styles

Get ready to snag Telfar‘s latest hot design before its gone. On March 3rd at 12pm, the label will be dropping, exclusively on its site, two new styles—the “Baggy jean” and the “Thigh High”—for purchase. The ‘Baggy’ style, which first debuted in Telfar’s Fall 2020 runway show will be offered in blue and black washes and has been reconceptualized as a unisex signature featuring deep pockets that wrap from front-to-back. The line’s ‘Thigh-High’ made it’s first appearance in its Spring 2015 collection; it will feature cut-off back pockets and cutouts in the thigh area, and be available in blue and black washed denim. Both silhouettes will be available in sizes 2XS – 2XL.

If you thought those “Bushwick Birkins” sold out instantly, you can expect the denim to sell out just as quickly—so make sure not to dilly dally. We suggest you log on to shop.telfar.net early before the collection drops at noon tomorrow to be first in line to grab one.

Image: courtesy of Telfar

Image: courtesy of Telfar

Image: courtesy of Telfar