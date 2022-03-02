|Cop This Stat: Telfar Drops Two New Denim Styles|How the Absence of Black Women in Clinical Trials Impacts the Black Breast Cancer Mortality Rate|Five Takeaways From the State of the Union Address|Auburn University Gymnast Derrian Gobourne to Launch ‘Black Girl Magic’ NFT Collection|12 Black-Owned Activewear Brands to Shop Now|How Peloton Was a Game Changer for My Postpartum Fitness Plan|Buy This: 7 Women’s Varsity Jackets That Even Non-Athletic Types Can Cop|13 Simple Ways to Boost Your Mental Well-being|Off-White Pays Tribute to Virgil Abloh’s Lasting Legacy During Paris Fashion Week|Black Female World War II Military Unit Awarded Congressional Gold Medal

Cop This Stat: Telfar Drops Two New Denim Styles

Image: courtesy of Telfar.

Get ready to snag Telfar‘s latest hot design before its gone. On March 3rd at 12pm, the label will be dropping, exclusively on its site, two new styles—the “Baggy jean” and the “Thigh High”—for purchase. The ‘Baggy’ style, which first debuted in Telfar’s Fall 2020 runway show will be offered in blue and black washes and has been reconceptualized as a unisex signature featuring deep pockets that wrap from front-to-back. The line’s ‘Thigh-High’ made it’s first appearance in its Spring 2015 collection; it will feature cut-off back pockets and cutouts in the thigh area, and be available in blue and black washed denim. Both silhouettes will be available in sizes 2XS – 2XL.

If you thought those “Bushwick Birkins” sold out instantly, you can expect the denim to sell out just as quickly—so make sure not to dilly dally. We suggest you log on to shop.telfar.net early before the collection drops at noon tomorrow to be first in line to grab one.

Image: courtesy of Telfar
Image: courtesy of Telfar
Image: courtesy of Telfar
Image: courtesy of Telfar

